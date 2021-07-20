Onsite Dental Acquires HENRY The Dentist Expanding Its Employer-Based Dental Care Footprint Nationwide

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, both Onsite Dental and HENRY were doubling their annual revenues and the combined company mirrors the same growth rate now as the pandemic caused a sharp uptick in health-conscious behaviors including increased attention to oral health. Addressing this new attitude towards dental care, a $140B market, Onsite Dental continues to prioritize making dentistry more accessible. As more employers, universities, unions and residential complexes provide their people with private onsite health services, Onsite Dental continues on its path of accelerated growth.

"At its core, the Onsite Dental experience is about making the highest quality dental care and patient experience more readily accessible," said Ern Blackwelder , Onsite Dental CEO. "We are very excited about adding HENRY's outstanding team and their many capabilities that will enable us to expand and improve our services more rapidly for our clients nationwide."

Dedicated to providing high quality care, Onsite Dental leverages its proprietary technology in its patient portal to ensure a convenient and personalized experience for all patients, starting from the time they book an appointment to the moment they receive dental care. Patient satisfaction is reflected in the company's Net Promoter Score® which consistently maintains a rate in the low 90s, establishing Onsite Dental as a leader amongst the dental industry .

"We are thrilled to be joining Onsite Dental, a company that shares HENRY's commitment to elevating dental care and the patient experience," explains Justin Joffe , Onsite Dental Chief Strategy Officer and HENRY Founder and CEO. "Together we will accelerate our capability to bring great dental care to more clients across the country."

With the acquisition of HENRY, Onsite Dental currently reaches over 850,000 eligible lives, servicing more than 150 clients across 14 states. The combined company is planning rapid expansions in both new and existing states to provide more patients with accessible and high quality dental care.

About Onsite Dental

Onsite Dental, LLC pioneered the concept of delivering in-network dental care straight to the workplace. The company enables affiliated dentists to care for patients at many of the largest companies across all industry sectors, and at unions, universities and residential developments across the United States. Onsite Dental's delivery models are customized to meet each client's needs, from traditional fixed-site practices to sophisticated mobile and pop-up practices that can serve smaller patient populations. They offer general dental and specialty services so a client's people can use Onsite Dental for the vast majority of their dental care. The company is based in Aliso Viejo, California. Learn more at Onsite Dental .

