OnSolve and Base Operations Partner to Provide Customers with Contextual Based, Risk Assessment Capabilities Powered by Artificial Intelligence
The new partnership will enable customers to leverage a first-of-its-kind, AI-powered risk assessment driven by OnSolve's AI and machine learning technology found on the OnSolve Platform for Critical Event Management and the micro-intelligence, street-level threat analysis from Base Operations
Jun 09, 2021, 10:24 ET
ALPHARETTA, Ga., June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OnSolve, a leading critical event management provider for enterprises, SMB organizations, and government entities, today announced a partnership with Base Operations, a risk intelligence company offering street-level threat assessment for global companies powered by artificial intelligence (AI). The partnership creates a one-of-a-kind AI-driven risk analysis capability that provides context and relativity to a targeted region before an event, or as a critical event is being tracked in real-time with OnSolve Risk Intelligence, part of the OnSolve Platform for Critical Event Management. Customers of both companies can now leverage AI-powered critical event management technology from OnSolve, as well as the visual, geo-located micro-intelligence from Base Operations, to enhance their security monitoring and critical event response protocols and better protect people, places and property.
"Our partnership with Base Operations underscores our focus on providing customers with the most relevant and advanced critical event management capabilities in the market," said Dustin Radtke, OnSolve Chief Technology Officer. "Our complementary offerings, fueled by AI and data-driven visualization technology, will empower organizations with actionable intelligence and help them create better outcomes when a critical event occurs."
Through the partnership, OnSolve and Base Operations create a first-of-its-kind AI-driven risk assessment that takes into account past, current and future critical events and provides a full view of risk in a designated area relative to an organization's people, places or property. The capability is rooted in contextual, relative micro-intelligence from Base Operations, such as neighborhood threat/crime ratings based on seasonality or time of day, and then fueled by real-time monitoring of a critical event as it unfolds with OnSolve Risk Intelligence.
OnSolve Risk Intelligence uses machine learning to ingest thousands of verified data sources, identify the most relevant critical events facing an organization and deliver these alerts to the right people at the right time – far faster than third party analysts. Together, these solutions will allow customers to focus on taking the right action where and when it is needed with improved response times.
"Innovations in risk intelligence technology are changing the way threats are detected and acted on, and partnerships like this are further advancing the industry to protect organizations' people and property," said Cory Siskind, Base Operations CEO. "As companies increasingly integrate technology into their risk intelligence for business continuity and security, it's imperative to continue enhancing our offerings to meet our customers' evolving needs, and we're thrilled to do so in partnership with OnSolve."
To learn more about OnSolve Risk Intelligence, please visit onsolve.com. To learn more about Base Operations, please visit baseoperations.com.
About OnSolve
With billions of alerts sent annually and over 60 combined years of proven support to both the public and private sectors, OnSolve delivers critical event management capabilities backed by unmatched industry expertise, which keeps our customers safe, informed, assured and productive when it matters most. We do that through a SaaS-based global portfolio that delivers scalable, easy-to-deploy-and-use solutions for the rapid and secure exchange of vital information and coordination among organizations, people, devices and partners, regardless of the situation or level of need. For more information, please visit www.onsolve.com.
About Base Operations
Base Operations helps companies protect their people and assets with its predictive threat analytics platform for enterprise security departments. Base Operations combines field expertise and AI to aggregate billions of incident data points into the industry's only, street-level, threat intelligence platform. It provides actionable information to facilitate risk assessments, operations, travel security, executive protection, site selection, and supply chain security. Customers include Fortune 1000s with award-winning security teams who cite that Base Operations allows them to write reports and briefs 80% faster and rate it 10 out of 10.
SOURCE OnSolve
Related Links
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article