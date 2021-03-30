Onspring Selected as SC Media 2021 Trust Award Finalist

"The last year tested both security professionals perhaps more than any in history," said Jill Aitoro, editor in chief of SC Media and editorial director at CyberRisk Alliance. "A pandemic forced a fast transition to remote working and inspired a wave of new, sophisticated attacks, and the impact of a supply chain breach reverberated across public and private sector. The ability for organizations big and small to turn to security partners to help address this mountain of unexpected risk was and remains critical. This year's SC Awards finalists, all of which faced many of the same unprecedented challenges, proved their commitment to both customers and the community at large."

Now in its 24th year, SC Awards is recognized as the industry gold standard of accomplishment for cybersecurity organizations, products and people. With the awards, SC Media recognizes the achievements of cybersecurity professionals in the field, the innovations happening in the vendor and service provider communities, and the vigilant work of government, commercial and nonprofit entities. Vendors and service providers who offer a product and/or service for the commercial, government, educational, nonprofit or other industries are eligible for the SC Awards' Trust Award category.

"The resiliency we've seen from companies large and small this year—across industries and around the globe—reminds us that it is never too late to start planning and protecting your organization from the unknowns," said Jason Rohlf, Vice President of Solutions at Onspring. "We're honored to be recognized by SC Media for the third year in a row, and even more proud that our efforts were recognized in such a critical time."

"The cybersecurity community should feel incredibly encouraged by the last year. For all the challenges, there were as many accomplishments. Organizations shifted on a dime, enabling a remote workforce and more often than not, keeping data and systems protected. Onspring and our other Trust Award finalists provided the tools and services to enable those success stories," said Jill Aitoro, editor in chief of SC Media and editorial director at CyberRisk Alliance.

The 2021 SC Awards will feature an extended and expanded celebration, honoring finalists and winners through comprehensive promotion across SC Media's full range of digital, social, and editorial channels. Industry anticipation will culminate in the kick-off of SC Awards Week on May 3, 2021.

About SC Media

SC Media is the essential resource for cybersecurity professionals, keeping them up to date on vital developments and focusing on their most important concerns. Whether practitioners or leaders, technologists or executives, people who care about cybersecurity turn to SC Media, every day and throughout the day, to stay informed and gain insight into the complex issues that matter in their strategic and technology decision-making. As CyberRisk Alliance's gateway resource, SC Media taps into an authoritative community of thinkers and innovators to provide a full range of relevant and useful content, including exclusive market research and data, opinion and perspective, independent product reviews, compelling in-person and virtual learning, and much more.

About CyberRisk Alliance

CyberRisk Alliance (CRA) was formed to help cybersecurity professionals face the challenges that threaten the success and prosperity of their organizations. We provide business intelligence and information services to help our growing community build effective strategies and make smart decisions, and innovative marketing solutions to galvanize an efficient marketplace. Most of all, we work to engage the entire cyber community and lift the success of all industry professionals.

About Onspring

Onspring provides business process automation and real-time data visualization through cloud-based software. Our no-code platform means every user can create, modify and manage automated workflows and reporting dashboards across business units without support from IT resources, providing flexibility for those who want both convenience and customization. Recognized as a leader in business automation technology, Onspring customers consistently offer 5-star reviews for its ability to deliver top solutions for governance, risk and compliance, IT service management and business operations.

