Ontario International Airport adds PPE kiosks in passenger terminals

Face covers, disposable gloves, disinfectant wipes and alcohol-based hand sanitizer are available in self-service commercial kiosks located in both of ONT's passenger terminals. The first California airport to add PPE kiosks, ONT has instituted a wide variety of enhanced safeguards to keep airport facilities clean and germ-free, including ongoing sanitizing of all high-touch surfaces with highly effective disinfectant, additional hand sanitizers in passenger terminals and security screening trays treated with powerful antimicrobial technology.

"While the global coronavirus pandemic continues to impact virtually every aspect of life, we are taking steps to make essential travel safe by offering personal protective equipment to those who might forget to bring them from home or are unaware of new requirements," said Mark Thorpe, chief executive officer of the Ontario International Airport Authority.

"Air travelers should be vigilant about washing hands frequently, observe social distancing requirements and wear appropriate face coverings when visiting essential businesses such as airports, prudent sense measures which are highly recommended by public health officials to minimize coronavirus infections."

Public health officials strongly recommend a variety measures to avoid contracting and spreading coronavirus, including the use of face covers which are required by U.S. airlines to travel aboard commercial flights.

"The safety and well-being of our customers, employees and others who come to ONT remains our focus as society moves toward recovery and we look ahead to a return to more normal travel routines," Thorpe added.

The PPE items are provided through a concession agreement with San Diego-based Prepango, a developer of automated travel and retail solutions.

About Ontario International Airport

Ontario International Airport (ONT) is the fastest growing airport in the United States, according to Global Traveler, a leading publication for frequent fliers. Located in the Inland Empire, ONT is approximately 35 miles east of downtown Los Angeles in the center of Southern California. It is a full-service airport which, before the coronavirus pandemic, offered nonstop commercial jet service to 26 major airports in the U.S., Mexico and Taiwan. More information is available at www.flyOntario.com. Follow @flyONT on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram

About the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA)

The OIAA was formed in August 2012 by a Joint Powers Agreement between the City of Ontario and the County of San Bernardino to provide overall direction for the management, operations, development and marketing of ONT for the benefit of the Southern California economy and the residents of the airport's four-county catchment area. OIAA Commissioners are Ontario City Council Member Alan D. Wapner (President), Retired Riverside Mayor Ronald O. Loveridge (Vice President), Ontario City Council Member Jim W. Bowman (Secretary), San Bernardino County Supervisor Curt Hagman (Commissioner) and retired business executive Julia Gouw (Commissioner).

OIAA Media Contact:

Steve Lambert, (909) 841-7527, [email protected]

SOURCE Ontario International Airport

Related Links

www.flyontario.com

