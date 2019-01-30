Ontario International Airport adds Spanish and Mandarin-language content to web site

"The addition of Mandarin and Spanish-language content to our web site is another important step in the airport's evolution and our work to make Ontario even easier to navigate, especially for our international customers," said Mark Thorpe, chief executive officer of the Ontario International Airport Authority.

"As the fastest growing airport in the U.S., Ontario is always exploring new ways to interact with air passengers and adding languages that many of our customers speak to our web site will help tremendously. More travelers will have useful, easy to understand information available at their fingertips."

Mandarin and Spanish versions of the web site will be reviewed by individuals fluent in those languages, which will ensure that visitors receive understandable, user-friendly content.

Additionally, Spanish and Mandarin communications will extend to Ontario's social media platforms including Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Mandarin and Spanish-speaking customers will be able to send messages to Ontario's social media apps and receive responses in those languages.

The demand for communications in Mandarin has risen since the launch of daily China Airlines non-stop service between Ontario International Airport and Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport last March.

About Ontario International Airport

Ontario International Airport (ONT) is the fastest growing airport in the United States, according to Global Traveler, a leading publication for frequent fliers. Located in the Inland Empire, ONT is approximately 35 miles east of downtown Los Angeles in the center of Southern California. It is a full-service airport with nonstop commercial jet service to 19 major airports in the U.S., Mexico and Taiwan, and connecting service to many domestic and international destinations. There is an average of 67 daily departures offered by nine air carriers. More information is available at www.flyOntario.com.

About the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA)

The OIAA was formed in August 2012 by a Joint Powers Agreement between the City of Ontario and the County of San Bernardino to provide overall direction for the management, operations, development and marketing of ONT for the benefit of the Southern California economy and the residents of the airport's four-county catchment area. OIAA Commissioners are Ontario City Council Member Alan D. Wapner (President), Retired Riverside Mayor Ronald O. Loveridge (Vice President), Ontario Council Member Jim W. Bowman (Secretary), San Bernardino County Supervisor Curt Hagman (Commissioner) and retired business executive Julia Gouw (Commissioner).

