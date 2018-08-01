Ontario International Airport awarded more than $11.8 million in FAA grants

$8.7 million to repair ramp aprons currently used by cargo aircraft.

to repair ramp aprons currently used by cargo aircraft. $2.6 million to build a taxiway.

to build a taxiway. $314,000 for taxiway repairs.

for taxiway repairs. $204,000 to install runway lighting.

"We are grateful to our Congressional delegation, U.S Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao and the FAA leadership for their support and confidence in helping secure these critically needed airport improvement funds," said Alan D. Wapner, president of the Ontario International Airport Authority. "The grant funds are a vital component of our efforts to update ONT's infrastructure, enhance the airport's competitiveness and attract economic development to the region. Our customers count on us to keep ONT's facilities in top condition and this grant will help to meet their expectations."

Congressional leaders welcomed the news:

"Expanding Ontario International Airport has been one of my highest priorities. Since ownership of the airport was returned to local control in 2015, it has proven to be a growing social and economic hub for our region. In the last year alone, traffic at the airport has grown by 10 percent, including 24 percent for international passengers," said U.S. Rep. Norma J. Torres (CA-35). "By investing in infrastructure improvements, this FAA grant will help ensure that the airport can continue to grow, create and support good-paying jobs, and boost the economy across the Inland Empire."

"The $8.7 million FAA grant funding is great news for Ontario International Airport and our region," said U.S. Rep. Ken Calvert (CA-42). "These vital resources will allow the airport to improve its infrastructure and boost the economic competitiveness of the cargo operations. I want to thank Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao and everyone at FAA for their support of Ontario International Airport."

"The leadership of Ontario International Airport has been steadily improving the airport's infrastructure since it reverted back to local control. This grant will help the airport build on that progress and continue to serve as a vital hub for cargo traffic in and out of the Inland Empire," said Sen. Dianne Feinstein.

About Ontario International Airport



Ontario International (ONT) Airport is located in the Inland Empire, approximately 35 miles east of downtown Los Angeles in the center of Southern California. It is a full-service airport with nonstop commercial jet service to 18 major airports in the U.S., Mexico and Taiwan, and connecting service to many domestic and international destinations. There is an average of 64 daily departures offered by 8 air carriers. More information is available at www.flyOntario.com.

Follow @flyONT on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram

About the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA)



The OIAA was formed in August 2012 by a Joint Powers Agreement between the City of Ontario and the County of San Bernardino to provide overall direction for the management, operations, development and marketing of ONT for the benefit of the Southern California economy and the residents of the airport's four-county catchment area. OIAA Commissioners are Ontario Mayor Pro-Tem Alan D. Wapner (President), Retired Riverside Mayor Ronald O. Loveridge (Vice President), Ontario Council Member Jim W. Bowman (Secretary), San Bernardino County Supervisor Curt Hagman (Commissioner) and retired business executive Julia Gouw (Commissioner).

News Media Contacts:



Atif Elkadi, Chief Commercial Officer, (858) 361-9319 aelkadi@flyontario.com



Steve Lambert, (909) 841-7527 slambert@flyontario.com

SOURCE Ontario International Airport

Related Links

http://www.flyontario.com

