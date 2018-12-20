Ontario International Airport officials mourn death of Southwest Airlines co-founder Herb Kelleher

ONTARIO, Calif., Jan. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ontario International Airport Authority released the following statement on the death of Southwest Airlines co-founder Herb Kelleher. It should be attributed to Mark A. Thorpe, chief executive officer:

"We mourn the death of Herb Kelleher, a loyal friend and early supporter of Ontario International Airport. A visionary who recognized the importance of the Inland Empire in Southern California aviation, Herb made the decision himself to bring Southwest to Ontario in 1985, establishing our airport as a viable enterprise in what was then a new frontier in our industry. He brought his low-cost approach to flying to Ontario at a time when commercial air service was out of reach of many Americans.

"Southwest has been our most significant airline partner since Herb made that decision, and we will always remember with profound gratitude his ability to see clearly opportunities that others could not.

"Herb Kelleher was a trusted friend of Ontario for more than three decades and we will forever hold his memory dear. We share the grief of the many employees of Southwest Airlines, present and past, and mourn the passing of 'The Love Field Legend.'"

About Ontario International Airport

Ontario International Airport (ONT) is the fastest growing airport in the United States, according to Global Traveler, a leading publication for frequent fliers. Located in the Inland Empire, ONT is approximately 35 miles east of downtown Los Angeles in the center of Southern California. It is a full-service airport with nonstop commercial jet service to 19 major airports in the U.S., Mexico and Taiwan, and connecting service to many domestic and international destinations. There is an average of 67 daily departures offered by nine air carriers. More information is available at www.flyOntario.com.

About the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA)

The OIAA was formed in August 2012 by a Joint Powers Agreement between the City of Ontario and the County of San Bernardino to provide overall direction for the management, operations, development and marketing of ONT for the benefit of the Southern California economy and the residents of the airport's four-county catchment area. OIAA Commissioners are Ontario Mayor Pro-Tem Alan D. Wapner (President), Retired Riverside Mayor Ronald O. Loveridge (Vice President), Ontario Council Member Jim W. Bowman (Secretary), San Bernardino County Supervisor Curt Hagman (Commissioner) and retired business executive Julia Gouw (Commissioner).

