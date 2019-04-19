Ontario International Airport passenger numbers up 5.2% in March and 4.6% in first quarter of 2019

In the first three months of 2019, nearly 1.2 million air travelers passed through ONT, an increase of 4.6% over the same period a year ago. The number of international travelers rose by nearly 135% while domestic passenger volume grew by 1%.

"Ontario customers continue to reward us with their business month after month," said Mark Thorpe, chief executive officer of the OIAA. "Their acknowledgment that Ontario is growing into a viable international aviation gateway for Southern California drives us every day to provide the facilities, services and amenities that they demand, not to mention the hassle-free experiences that they deserve."

Ontario passenger volumes are expected to rise further in the coming months, Thorpe noted, as Delta Air Lines initiates daily nonstop service to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Monday, April 22, with a second roundtrip also to its Atlanta hub beginning in June. In the same month, United Airlines will begin one flight a day to its Texas hub, George Bush Intercontinental Airport, while Southwest Airlines will add new service to San Francisco International Airport with four daily flights. Southwest will add a third daily flight (Monday-Friday) to Denver International Airport, also in June.

Air cargo, meanwhile, was essentially flat in March compared to the same month a year ago, declining less than 1% from 60,200 tons to 59,900 tons. The volume of commercial freight dipped two-tenths of one percent from 57,700 tons to 57,500 tons approximately. Mail shipments decreased by 8.9%. On a year-to-date basis, air cargo shipments grew by almost 1% to more than 171,000 tons compared to the first quarter of 2018.



March 2019 March 2018 % Change YTD 2019 YTD 2018 % Change Passenger Traffic











Domestic 412,440 404,334 2.0% 1,124,922 1,113,446 1.0% International 24,261 10,6656 127.5% 71,411 30,413 134.8% Total 436,701 414,999 5.2% 1,196,333 1,143,859 4.6% Air Cargo (Tons)











Q 57,582 57,710 -0.2% 164,988 163,212 1.1% Mail 2,325 2,551 -8.9% 6,738 6,950 -3.1% Total 59,907 60,261 -0.6% 171,725 170,163 0.9%

Ontario International Airport (ONT) is the fastest growing airport in the United States, according to Global Traveler, a leading publication for frequent fliers. Located in the Inland Empire, ONT is approximately 35 miles east of downtown Los Angeles in the center of Southern California. It is a full-service airport with nonstop commercial jet service to 19 major airports in the U.S., Mexico and Taiwan, and connecting service to many domestic and international destinations. There is an average of 67 daily departures offered by nine air carriers.

