Ontario International Airport passenger volume climbed almost 7% in April

From January through April, ONT welcomed more than 1.6 million arriving and departing passengers, 5.2% more than the same four-month period in 2018.

Delta Air Lines began daily, non-stop service to its Atlanta hub in April and a second roundtrip will begin in June. United Airlines and Southwest Airlines will also add new service next month to Houston and San Francisco, respectively.

Meanwhile, Ontario recorded double-digit growth in cargo volume in April, increasing 11% over April last year to more than 61,800 tons. Over the first four months of the year, cargo shipments totaled more than 233,500 tons, 3.4% higher than the same period in 2018.

For the summer travel season beginning Friday through Labor Day, an estimated 1.6 million passengers will fly in and out of ONT, an increase of 13.9% over summer last year and more than four times the estimated growth in air travel nationally.





April 2019 April 2018 % Change YTD 2019 YTD 2018 % Change Passenger Traffic











Domestic 420,699 396,918 6.0% 1,545,621 1,510,364 2.3% International 24,249 19,402 25.0% 95,660 49,815 92.0% Total 444,948 416,320 6.9% 1,641,281 1,560,179 5.2% Air Cargo (Tons)











Freight 59,359 53,112 11.8% 224,346 216,324 3.7% Mail 2,454 2,593 -5.4% 9,192 9,543 -3.7% Total 61,813 55,705 11.0% 233,539 225,867 3.4%

About Ontario International Airport

Ontario International Airport (ONT) is the fastest growing airport in the United States, according to Global Traveler, a leading publication for frequent fliers. Located in the Inland Empire, ONT is approximately 35 miles east of downtown Los Angeles in the center of Southern California. It is a full-service airport with nonstop commercial jet service to 21 major airports in the U.S., Mexico and Taiwan, and connecting service to many domestic and international destinations. There is an average of 67 daily departures offered by nine air carriers. More information is available at www.flyOntario.com.

About the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA)

The OIAA was formed in August 2012 by a Joint Powers Agreement between the City of Ontario and the County of San Bernardino to provide overall direction for the management, operations, development and marketing of ONT for the benefit of the Southern California economy and the residents of the airport's four-county catchment area. OIAA Commissioners are Ontario City Council Member Alan D. Wapner (President), Retired Riverside Mayor Ronald O. Loveridge (Vice President), Ontario City Council Member Jim W. Bowman (Secretary), San Bernardino County Supervisor Curt Hagman (Commissioner) and retired business executive Julia Gouw (Commissioner).

