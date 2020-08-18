Ontario International Airport Welcomes New Volaris Service to Mexico City

"The announcement is welcome news for travelers – both leisure and business – in the greater Los Angeles area," said Mark Thorpe, ONT's chief executive officer. "This new service enhances our efforts to develop an attractive aviation gateway and economic engine for the region. We are especially pleased that an existing airline partner has chosen ONT to expand its business with an important new route appealing to our growing customer base."

Flight Origin Dest Dep Arr Freq Start 348 MEX ONT 9:25 p.m. 11:20 p.m. Mon. & Thurs. Nov. 9, 2020 349 ONT MEX 1:00 a.m. 6:55 a.m. Tues. & Sat. Nov. 10, 2020

The approximately two-hour flight will operate with A320 equipment outfitted with 179 coach seats.

Announcement of the ONT-MEX services comes on the heels of airlines resuming nonstop flights to Chicago Midway and Houston Intercontinental earlier this month, marking the fourth straight month of flight increases for ONT since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

About Ontario International Airport

Ontario International Airport (ONT) is the fastest growing airport in the United States, according to Global Traveler, a leading publication for frequent fliers. Located in the Inland Empire, ONT is approximately 35 miles east of downtown Los Angeles in the center of Southern California. It is a full-service airport which, before the coronavirus pandemic, offered nonstop commercial jet service to 26 major airports in the U.S., Mexico and Taiwan. More information is available at www.flyONTario.com.

About Volaris

Volaris is an ultra-low-cost carrier (ULCC), with point-to-point operations, serving Mexico, the United States and Central America. Volaris offers low base fares to build its market, providing quality service and extensive customer choice. Since beginning operations in March 2006, Volaris has increased its routes from five to more than 74 and its fleet from four to 81 aircraft. Volaris offers more than 134 daily flight segments on routes that connect 36 cities in Mexico and 12 cities in the United States with one of the youngest fleets in The Americas. Volaris targets passengers who are visiting friends and relatives, cost-conscious business people and leisure travelers in Mexico and in selected destinations in the United States and Central America. Volaris has received the ESR Award for Social Corporate Responsibility for ten consecutive year. For more information, please visit: www.volaris.com

