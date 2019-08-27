Ontario International to gain new nonstop Frontier Airlines flights to Newark in Spring 2020

"Landing nonstop service to Newark has been a high priority since the OIAA gained local control of the airport in November 2016," said Mark Thorpe, chief executive officer of the OIAA. "Our airport and Newark Liberty are similar in offering travelers a more predictable, less stressful, convenient option when they fly. Now, thanks to this additional new service by our partners at Frontier Airlines, we can connect passengers flying between America's two largest markets with a great customer experience at both ends of the journey."



Newark Liberty will be the 23nd destination in the U.S., Mexico and Taiwan served by airlines operating at ONT and the fifth destination served by Frontier, which today flies to Austin (AUS), Denver (DEN), Orlando (MCO), and San Antonio (SAT) international airport.

"We are thrilled that low-fare Frontier Airlines has chosen Ontario to open its nonstop, cross-country service from Southern California to Newark Liberty International Airport," said Alan D. Wapner, president of the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA) Commission and Ontario City Council Member. "This will mark the first time in the airport's 90-year history that it has offered nonstop flights to Newark, and the first time that our airport has enjoyed options to the Garden State and the Big Apple."

The Frontier route will complement existing nonstop service between ONT and New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) flown by JetBlue Airways.

Jim Bowman, OIAA commissioner and Ontario City Council member, added, "Today's announcement from Frontier Airlines is most welcomed. It is further indication of the strong demand for air travel throughout Southern California and I believe that our region's travelers will respond very well to one more way to travel to the New York City and Northern New Jersey."

About Ontario International Airport

Ontario International Airport (ONT) is the fastest growing airport in the United States, according to Global Traveler, a leading publication for frequent fliers. Located in the Inland Empire, ONT is approximately 35 miles east of downtown Los Angeles in the center of Southern California. It is a full-service airport with nonstop commercial jet service to 22 major airports in the U.S., Mexico and Taiwan, and connecting service to many domestic and international destinations. There is an average of 67 daily departures offered by nine air carriers. More information is available at www.flyOntario.com.

Follow @flyONT on Facebook, Twitter, andInstagram

About the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA)

The OIAA was formed in August 2012 by a Joint Powers Agreement between the City of Ontario and the County of San Bernardino to provide overall direction for the management, operations, development and marketing of ONT for the benefit of the Southern California economy and the residents of the airport's four-county catchment area. OIAA Commissioners are Ontario City Council Member Alan D. Wapner (President), Retired Riverside Mayor Ronald O. Loveridge (Vice President), Ontario City Council Member Jim W. Bowman (Secretary), San Bernardino County Supervisor Curt Hagman (Commissioner) and retired business executive Julia Gouw (Commissioner).

OIAA Media Contacts:

Atif Elkadi, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, (858) 361-9319 aelkadi@flyontario.com

Steve Lambert, (909) 841-7527 slambert@flyontario.com

SOURCE Ontario International Airport

Related Links

http://www.flyontario.com

