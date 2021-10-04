Ontario Systems Announces Rebrand and Name Change to Finvi

BURLINGTON, Mass., Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ontario Systems, a leading provider of enterprise workflow automation software built to accelerate revenue recovery and remove friction from the payments process for clients in the accounts receivable management (ARM), healthcare, and government markets announced the company will change its name to Finvi (pronounced fin · vī) and update its corporate logo.

With a commitment to transforming the accounts receivable payments journey, the announcement follows a series of acquisitions and partnerships to enhance workflow and payment processes for both consumers as well as organizations.

"We believe that our name change reflects a unique opportunity to build brand awareness around our solutions and competitive offerings," said Tim O'Brien, CEO of Finvi. "Since my arrival, we have integrated a number of acquisitions, refreshed our product roadmaps to better represent the voice of our customer, and worked diligently to become a product-led organization. Throughout that journey, the Finvi brand emerged as a true symbol of those efforts and we're ecstatic to see it come to life in the market."

For over forty years, Ontario, now Finvi, has been the receivables industry's most dependable collection platform. Executing upon a series of strategic growth opportunities throughout 2020 and 2021, it most recently expanded its substantial collections workflow footprint into the $2.5B+ first-party collections market segment – making it one of the few technology companies to serve both first- and third-party collections at scale across multiple verticals.

"Across markets, organizations with outstanding receivables of all types are looking for a partner that anticipates their needs and drives business results," continued O'Brien. "We look forward to continuing to serve these markets with the same level of dedication and diligence that we always have, but with a refreshed vision under the Finvi banner."

With an eye towards driving increased payments for its customers, Finvi prioritizes a human-centric platform that balances consumer preferences and business needs throughout the repayment journey. Moving forward, Finvi will continue to deploy intelligent approaches that expand upon the value brought to customers with cutting-edge solutions grounded in deep industry expertise.

About Finvi

Formerly Ontario Systems, Finvi is a premier provider of enterprise technologies that streamline and accelerate revenue recovery for clients across healthcare, government, accounts receivable management, and financial institutions. Through process automation and modern, compliance-minded communication and payment tools, Finvi allows its client partners to generate more revenue at reduced cost and fulfill their stated business outcomes by effectively engaging those who pay.

With offices in the states of Massachusetts, Indiana, New Mexico, Delaware, and Washington as well as employees across the country, Finvi continues to build upon 40 years of success using a distinctly human-centric approach to innovation and service. A recognized brand in the revenue cycle management (RCM) market, Finvi helps 600+ hospital networks — including 5 of the 15 largest systems in the U.S. — optimize cash collections and provide a single, satisfying patient financial experience. Finvi also serves 8 of the 10 largest ARM agencies in the United States as well as a number of financial institutions across the globe. Additionally, Finvi's workflow platforms power governmental agencies and court systems across the country at the federal, state, and municipal levels.

