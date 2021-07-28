Ontario Systems Partners with RevSpring to Offer a Digital Financial Engagement Solution

BURLINGTON, Mass., July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ontario Systems, a leading provider of enterprise software that automates complex workflows, accelerates revenue recovery, and removes friction from the payments process for clients in the accounts receivable management (ARM), healthcare, and government markets, today announced a strategic partnership with RevSpring, a leader in financial communications and payments solutions.

RevSpring

Through the partnership, Ontario Systems will offer a seamless omnichannel solution that combines the strength of Ontario's A/R workflow and payment processing with digital financial engagement tools—including email, text, and portal—powered by RevSpring.

"Our industry faces changing regulations and constant complexities that can disrupt business if not carefully navigated," said Ontario Systems CEO Tim O'Brien. "Our goal is to guide clients through these complexities, supported by continuous innovation and strategic partnerships. Building on optimized workflows, agile solutions, and actionable insights, this alignment with RevSpring provides existing and prospective clients with an integrated solution that further increases efficiency and revenues."

RevSpring's portal, text, email, and print solutions are now available to Ontario's clients. The portal will allow consumers to self-serve by easily managing their payments, communications, and preferences on their own. Text and email capabilities enable agencies to engage with consumers in their preferred methods of communication, thus increasing success of payments and reducing the cost to collect—all while remaining compliant.

"We have a longstanding relationship with Ontario Systems and share a vision of humanizing the collections process," said RevSpring CEO Scott Mackenzie. "Knowing when and how to best engage consumers in an empathetic way leads to greater revenue recovery, and we're excited to collaborate with Ontario to roll this solution out to extended markets."

To meet the needs of customers, Ontario is partnering with best-of-breed digital engagement companies. This partnership follows the recent acquisition of Pairity in February of 2021 as part of the company's ongoing growth and SaaS-transformation strategies designed to deliver faster innovation and increasing business value to thousands of clients nationwide.

To learn more about Ontario Systems, visit www.ontariosystems.com

About Ontario Systems

Ontario Systems is a premier provider of enterprise technologies that streamline and accelerate revenue recovery for clients in the accounts receivable management (ARM), healthcare, and government markets. Through process automation and modern, compliance-minded communication and payment tools, Ontario Systems helps its client partners generate more revenue at reduced cost and fulfill their organizational mission by effectively engaging patients, constituents, and consumers.

With offices in Indiana, Massachusetts, New Mexico, and Washington state as well as employees across the country, Ontario Systems is building on 40 years of success using a distinctly client-centric approach to innovation and service. A recognized brand in the ARM market, Ontario Systems serves eight of the 10 largest ARM companies in addition to state and municipal governments across the United States. Ontario Systems also helps 600+ hospital networks—including five of the 15 largest systems in the U.S.—optimize cash collections and provide a single, satisfying patient financial experience.

About RevSpring

RevSpring leads the market in financial communications and payment solutions that inspire action – from the front office, to the back office, to the collections office. North America's leading healthcare organizations, revenue cycle management, and accounts receivables management companies trust RevSpring to maximize their financial results through dynamic and personalized print, online, phone, email, and text communications and payment options. Using proprietary data analytics that tailor engagement workflows to fit individual circumstances and preferences, RevSpring solutions improve the consumer financial experience and drive better outcomes.

PRESS CONTACT

Daniel Ward

Vice President, Marketing

765-751-7469

[email protected]

SOURCE Ontario Systems