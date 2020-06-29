OnTech Smart Services expands partnership with Google, Nest installation booking capability now available via Google Store

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OnTech Smart Services, a company dedicated to the installation, setup and education of smart home products, today expanded its partnership with Google as a nationwide Nest installation provider. For the first time, consumers who purchase Nest products via the Google Store can add installation services and schedule an appointment with OnTech as soon as they complete their order.

Consumers can also book installation services via the OnTech Store for Nest products purchased from OnTech, Google or other third-party retailers.

(PRNewsfoto/OnTech Smart Services L.L.C.)

"As American consumers look for devices that keep them connected, safe and secure, we've seen a huge increase in demand for smart home technology in 2020," said Jeremy McCarty, OnTech Smart Services Vice President and General Manager. "Our technicians are committed to safely helping our customers get the most out of technology like Nest smart locks, doorbells, WiFi and video cameras, with professional, in-home setup and education support."

OnTech installation services are available in all 50 states and start at $99. Same-day and next-day appointment times, depending on availability and location, can be booked through the OnTech Store.

"With access to booking OnTech installations now available through the Google Store, together we're making it easier than ever for Nest customers nationwide to get the help they may want or need to set up their smart home," said McCarty.

OnTech technicians are professionally trained to install the following Google Nest products:

Nest Learning Thermostat

Nest Thermostat E

Nest Temperature Sensor

Nest Hello Video Doorbell

Nest x Yale Lock

Nest Protect

Nest Cam Outdoor

Nest Cam IQ Outdoor

Nest Cam Indoor

Nest Cam IQ Indoor

Nest Secure

Nest Detect

Nest Tag

Nest Connect

Google Wifi and Nest Wifi

Nest smart displays and speakers (including Nest Hub, Nest Mini or any other Google device offering similar functionality)

To learn how OnTech is safely serving its customers during the COVID-19 pandemic, visit OnTechSmartServices.com/pages/coronavirus .

About OnTech Smart Services

OnTech Smart Services L.L.C. is a smart home services brand launched by DISH in 2019. OnTech offers connected home devices and entertainment systems from the best smart home brands, with worry-free installation and consumer education services. Available direct-to-consumer and through select partners, OnTech leverages three decades of award-winning in-home expertise and professionally trained technicians, taking its services beyond DISH customers to deliver products and services to all consumers. Visit OnTechSmartServices.com . OnTech Smart Services L.L.C. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH).

SOURCE OnTech Smart Services L.L.C.