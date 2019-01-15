OnTime Networks and Architecture Technology Corporation introduce the powerful combination of Ultra-Rugged Military CR-6228 28-Port GbE/10GbE switch and NIAP certified CRR-1000-5 High-Performance VPN Router Package for Tactical Networks

The new high-performance CR-6228 Series is designed to provide a 28-port intelligent switch and secure software router system for tactical networks in a fully rugged, conduction-cooled, IP68 sealed system, operating from -40°C to +71°C.

The military CR-6228 router and gateway supports copper and optical interfaces. With its modular and highly configurable architecture the unit can be tailored to specific client needs, to provide highly secure data, voice, and video communications to stationary and mobile network nodes across wired and wireless links. The CR-6228 has been designed for applications with the most severe Size, Weight, and Power (SWaP) constraints, deployed in the harshest environments.

The ATCorp CRR-1000-5 High-Performance VPN Routing and Encryption Suite is optimized for environments where link performance depends upon radio signal strength. The CRR-1000 creates a flexible mesh network from heterogeneous radios and supports NIAP, CSfC, and Common Criteria (CC) certification (https://www.niap-ccevs.org/Product/Compliant.cfm?PID=10910).

CRR-1000-5 Features include:

Automatic GRE tunnel establishment

Cut-through routing to eliminate encapsulation overhead

Dynamic link sensing forwards data along the best path

Interoperable with legacy routing equipment

Protocols

OSPF (v2&v3), RIP, RIPng, ISIS, BGP, PIM, LDP, IKEv2

Supported Waveforms

ANW2, CDL, ROVER, SRW, TTNT

LTE, WiFi, MIMO, TSM, Wave Relay

Other IP-enabled waveforms

IA Conformance

NIAP Network Devices, v2.0

NIAP VPN Gateway, Version 2.1

CSfC IPsec VPN Gateway

The CR-6228 28-port switch coupled with the CRR-1000 Router package not only combines the latest hardware and software in a SWaP optimized packaging, but also features unheard of modularity (mix and match functionality), which is highly attractive to address Department of Defense (DoD) program needs.

Jordan Bonney, Technical Director of Architecture Technology Corporation commented, "The CRR-1000 High-Performance VPN Routing and Encryption Suite powered by the CR-6228 provides a unique tactical network solution for the modern warfighter that's optimized for aerial-layer networking. The CR-6228 was successfully flight tested as part of Hanscom, AFB's MACHETE program, where it served as the integration router that seamlessly moved data across COTS and military waveforms and provided NSA-level data-in-transit protection.

The integrated GbE/10GbE switch provides a total of 28 Ethernet ports, of which 24 ports are 10/100/1000 BASE-T ports and 4 ports are 10/100/1000 BASE-T or SR. The CR-6228 Series enables secure managed network routing and GbE switching capabilities for onboard communications and computing subsystems. The unit is specifically designed to provide reliable, high-performance connectivity for extremely demanding size, weight and power (SWaP) constraints in harsh demanding environments (e.g. high altitude, extreme shock & vibration, extended temperatures, humidity, dust & water exposure, noisy EMI, dirty power).

Its modular rugged design, enclosed in a completely sealed housing against dust and water ingress (IP68), requires no active cooling and provides MIL-DTL-38999 connectors. The unit features a military-grade power supply for aircraft (MIL-STD-704F) and ground (MIL-STD-1275D) vehicle use, as well as MIL-STD-461F EMI/EMC filtering.

About OnTime Networks

OnTime Networks is a technology leader for rugged, time synchronized, fully managed, modular Gigabit Ethernet switches, specifically designed to operate reliably in the harsh and climatically demanding environments of the Aerospace and Defense Industry. Recognized for innovation and excellence, OnTime focuses on precise time over Ethernet according to IEEE 1588 (PTP) as core technology. For more information, please visit www.ontimenet.com.

Architecture Technology Corporation

Since its inception in 1981 ATCorp has been delivering leading-edge technology to its Government and commercial customers who rely on ATCorp for their current and next-generation networking needs.

visit www.atcorp.com.

SOURCE OnTime Networks