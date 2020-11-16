Ontotext and Synaptica join forces with a shared product roadmap to speed up the development of Enterprise Knowledge Graphs.

"The seamless integration of Graphite and GraphDB enables knowledge graphs to foster the synergy of knowledge organization systems and content analytics," said Atanas Kiryakov, CEO of Ontotext.

"Using Graphite together with GraphDB combines two independently powerful products with synergistic results," added David Clarke, CEO of Synaptica.

Graphite provides a collaboration platform for the centralized development and governance of enterprise controlled vocabularies including ontologies and taxonomies. GraphDB is a highly scalable and reliable RDF graph database with a workbench of tools for data visualisation, reconciliation, analytics and semantic search. Together Graphite and GraphDB provide the tools to build enterprise knowledge graphs that combine semantically structured controlled vocabularies with unstructured data and metadata.

Ontotext Platform's analytics tools can help to identify and extract entities and infer new facts which can be normalised to enrich the controlled vocabularies. On the other hand enterprise taxonomies are a crucially important complement to Ontotext's text analysis pipelines based on large knowledge graphs.

Enterprise-class software and support

Some taxonomy software solutions are delivered with unsupported open source graph databases. Synaptica partnered with Ontotext to ensure that all our customers gain the benefit of enterprise-class software and support for both the controlled vocabulary management software and the underlying semantic graph database. When Synaptica deploys a new Graphite system it is installed with a GraphDB database that is right-sized to meet the demands of each individual client, whether that be a single instance prototyping environment or a high availability production cluster.

Shared vision and roadmap

RDF* provides an example of the depth of Ontotext and Synaptica's close collaboration and shared vision. Synaptica's engineering team, working in collaboration with Ontotext engineers, started application development to implement RDF* within Graphite.

"RDF* is one of the most important evolutionary leaps forward for the RDF graph data model, enabling extensible properties to be added to individual edges (relationships) in the graph. Ontotext released support for RDF* and SPARQL* with version 9.2 of GraphDB in April 2020," said Atanas Kiryakov.

"Through the adoption of RDF* in GraphDB Synaptica has completely re-engineered Graphite's access control and permissions management. RDF* has enabled more granular control of user and group permissions as well as substantially improved system performance," added David Clarke.

About Ontotext :

Ontotext is a global leader in enterprise knowledge graph technology and semantic database engines. Ontotext employs big knowledge graphs to enable unified data access and cognitive analytics via text mining and integration of data across multiple sources. Ontotext GraphDBтм engine and Ontotext Platform power business critical systems in the biggest banks, pharma companies, media, market intelligence agencies, car and aerospace manufacturers.

About Synaptica :

Synaptica helps people to organize, categorize, and discover enterprise knowledge. Synaptica has over 25 years' experience delivering award-winning enterprise taxonomy software and professional services to businesses and government agencies worldwide. Graphite is Synaptica's latest solution for developing and managing enterprise taxonomies and ontologies. Graphite combines taxonomy and ontology management into one seamlessly integrated user experience. Graphite is currently being used by global brand businesses with applications as diverse as healthcare and life sciences, video gaming, and travel and hospitality.

