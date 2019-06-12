Ontotext Offers Its 11th Designing a Semantic Technology PoC Live Online Training

Designing a Semantic Technology Proof-of-Concept is divided into three parts. The first part is self-paced and consists of a set of video materials and SPARQL exercises that provide a solid theoretical and practical introduction to semantic technology, graph technology and W3C standards. Participants have at least a week at their disposal to finish this part of the course as the knowledge they gain from is necessary to proceed with the rest of the training.

The second part is a live online session, which takes approximately 4.5 hours. It is practice-oriented and focuses on essential processes such as data preparation, advanced SPARQL exercises, examples of integrating Ontotext's semantic graph database GraphDB with other applications via the REST API, etc.

The third part is optional. It is an individual 1-hour session with an Ontotext expert. The session offers the opportunity to address a specific project with all its challenges and to get professional feedback and guidance on how to proceed further.

Ontotext's Designing a Semantic Technology Proof-of-Concept covers both theory and practice in a concise, yet comprehensive way. It helps product managers, system architects, developers, data scientists and academic researchers to master the implementation process step-by-step.

