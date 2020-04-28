Ontotext Platform 3.1 Fosters Easier Development and Usage of Knowledge Graphs

Knowledge graphs enable unified information across the enterprise, enriched with contextual and semantic relevance across the silos. They facilitate agile exploration and discovery of relations that reveal critical patterns and insights supporting the organization's business goals. In this way, they provide the underpinning of modern approaches to organizing machine learning input and output and enable Explainable AI.

Ontotext Platform lowers the cost and time to build and manage knowledge graphs. It combines the latest software engineering tendencies such as GraphQL-based APIs with knowledge representation principles and the RDF technology stack. At the same time, with the introduction of Semantic Objects, the Platform presents abstractions that are comfortable to business users.

With Ontotext Platform 3.1, the development of knowledge graphs is even faster. The Platform automatically generates interfaces to create, update and delete concepts from the Semantic Objects model. These graph mutation functions help focusing on what to update instead of how.

Developing company-wide knowledge graphs also requires a reliable security model. Version 3.1 includes declarative Role-Based Access Control (RBAC) to secure the company knowledge without bespoke software development. It allows security experts and administrators to define mappings between corporate directories and the Semantic Object operations.

Ontotext Platform is based on open standards and allows easy extensions. Version 3.1 brings support for extending the Semantic Objects via Apollo Federation with external services to either virtualize or integrate those services. The federation provides a mechanism to combine multiple GraphQL endpoints and schema into a single aggregate endpoint and composite schema. The federation remains transparent for the clients and allows them to fetch data from any number of sources simultaneously, without needing to know which data comes from which source. GraphQL federation allows unified access to data that are part of a knowledge graph with data from graph agnostic systems.

To reduce the learning curve for all clients who want to start using the Platform, there is a new experimental schema generation functionality that provides an easy way to generate an initial Semantic Objects model based on RDFS, OWL or schema.org ontologies. The model can be used directly in the Platform or modified and extended using the Semantic Objects Modeling Language.

Platform version 3.1 introduces significant deployment infrastructure advances: Helm charts for Kubernetes deployment that supports easy extension with custom services packaged as Docker containers. Also, it provides a command-line tool that automates the initial Ontotext Platform infrastructure configuration, reducing the complexity and errors of manual configuration, and making it more efficient. The Platform Gateway provides a centralized security point for service routing, JWT token validation, throttling and more.

Last but not least, version 3.1 improves operations infrastructure: health checks; operational dashboards for service monitoring, exploration and alerting (Grafana); efficient services for metric collection (Telegraf) and storage (InfluxDB), as well as other functionalities that are necessary for highly-available business-critical production services.

The Ontotext Platform team has many other interesting new features in store for its users, so stay tuned.

