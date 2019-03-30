Onwe Press Acquires Rights to "Daughters of Nri" - The Debut Nigerian Fantasy Written by Reni K Amayo
Mar 30, 2019, 09:30 ET
LONDON, March 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Independent publishing house, Onwe Press, is thrilled to announce the acquisition of the rights to "Daughters of Nri" the debut young-adult fantasy book from Reni K Amayo, the first installment in "The Return of the Earth Mother" series. Daughters Of Nri will be released on August 27, 2019.
The novel is set in ancient Nigeria and follows twin sisters who, unbeknownst to them, descend from the lost gods. The book explores the discovery of their burgeoning powers and their fight against the corrupt king who seeks to destroy them.
Reni has created a rich and vibrant world, filled with incredible, descriptive detail and characters that very quickly melt into the reader's heart. She beautifully marries forgotten historical facts with a wide and expansive imagination, resulting in a powerful story that is sure to remain ingrained in the mind of its readers for years to come.
Reni's ultimate goal was to reimagine the Nigerian land untouched by the scars of colonialism, and instead enriched with its deep, old and powerful magic. In order to do this, she underwent extensive research on African history and mythology, using various resources such as books and conferences, but most importantly, an arsenal of family tales dictated to her by her parents, passed down through the ages.
About Onwe Press
Onwe Press is an independent publisher based in the UK. For more information, please visit www.onwepress.com.
About The Author
Reni K was born and raised in London to two Nigerian immigrant parents. Her active imagination was the cause of many terrible nightmares, beautiful daydreams and colourful white lies. Reni has now used her gift to reimagine the Nigerian land untouched by the scars of colonialism, and instead enriched with its deep, old and powerful magic in her debut book Daughters of Nri, the first instalment of The Return Of The Earth Mother series. For more details, please visit www.renikamayo.com. Follow her on instagram and twitter @renikamayo.
For enquiries please contact: info@onwepress.com
SOURCE Onwe Press
Share this article