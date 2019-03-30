Onwe Press Acquires Rights to "Daughters of Nri" - The Debut Nigerian Fantasy Written by Reni K Amayo

Reni has created a rich and vibrant world, filled with incredible, descriptive detail and characters that very quickly melt into the reader's heart. She beautifully marries forgotten historical facts with a wide and expansive imagination, resulting in a powerful story that is sure to remain ingrained in the mind of its readers for years to come.

Reni's ultimate goal was to reimagine the Nigerian land untouched by the scars of colonialism, and instead enriched with its deep, old and powerful magic. In order to do this, she underwent extensive research on African history and mythology, using various resources such as books and conferences, but most importantly, an arsenal of family tales dictated to her by her parents, passed down through the ages.

About The Author

Reni K was born and raised in London to two Nigerian immigrant parents. Her active imagination was the cause of many terrible nightmares, beautiful daydreams and colourful white lies. Reni has now used her gift to reimagine the Nigerian land untouched by the scars of colonialism, and instead enriched with its deep, old and powerful magic in her debut book Daughters of Nri, the first instalment of The Return Of The Earth Mother series. For more details, please visit www.renikamayo.com . Follow her on instagram and twitter @renikamayo.

