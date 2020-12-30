onX Acquires Adventure Projects, Inc.

MISSOULA, Mont., Dec. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- onX, a pioneer in outdoor digital navigation, today announced its acquisition of Adventure Projects, Inc., a network of websites and mobile apps featuring thousands of outdoor experiences that contributors have brought to life with guide-book details, imagery, trail conditions, and other content.

onX creates GPS mapping technology that helps inform, inspire, and empower millions of outdoor recreationists. Through its digital products and advocacy projects that expand public access opportunities, onX has promoted the enjoyment of our outdoor landscapes for more than a decade.

"Our mission is to awaken the adventurer in everyone," said onX VP of Product Management, Chris Hamilton. "We look forward to supporting Adventure Projects' unrivaled and passionate community. Their outdoor guides have inspired millions of climbers, hikers, skiers, trail runners, and bikers alike. Our goal is to help everyone have the best outdoor experience possible by arming them with technology to discover and explore new places, safely and confidently."

During the transition of ownership, onX will continue working with Adventure Projects' network of contributors, its administrators, and the company's CEO and co-founder, Nick Wilder. onX will also collaborate with outdoor and nonprofit partners to expand its investment in protecting land access, and to ensure that multiple voices and perspectives are represented and supported in the outdoor adventure community.

"I couldn't be more excited to partner with onX and explore the next evolution of Adventure Projects," said Wilder. "onX's GPS and mapping expertise, deep technical talent, and commitment to public access will ensure Adventure Projects' outdoor enthusiasts have the best tools to venture off-the-beaten path."

Earlier this year, onX also acquired Outdoor Project, another community-driven adventure content hub supported by thousands of recreationists.

"onX builds best-in-class mobile adventure tools," said Aron Bosworth, Outdoor Project's Chief Content Officer. "Our contributors put their knowledge and heart and soul into each adventure guide they share on our website. onX is helping us re-envision how we bring those experiences to life through map technology."

Together, onX, Adventure Projects, and Outdoor Project plan to inspire more outdoor adventures and access to public lands than ever before.

About onX

Founded in 2009, onX is a pioneer in digital outdoor navigation, developing software that helps inform, inspire, and empower outdoor recreationists. onX Backcountry, onX Offroad, and onX Hunt make up the company's suite of apps, and are built by explorers for explorers. Because off-the-beaten-path experiences are at the heart of what onX does, the company also leads initiatives to protect and expand access to public land. Since 2017, onX has worked with various partners to secure and improve public land access through direct funding, and by supporting key legislation with data analysis and research.

About Adventure Projects

Adventure Projects connects people, data and outdoor passions. Founded in 2005 with the creation of Mountain Project, a hub for the climbing community, the company now includes five other sites for all types of outdoor recreationists: MTB Project, Hiking Project, Powder Project, Trail Run Project, and the National Park Trail Guide.

About Outdoor Project

Outdoor Project is an adventure guide resource and community of outdoor enthusiasts unified around the mission of inspiring and empowering people of all ages and backgrounds to have deeper, richer and more fulfilling experiences in the outdoors. We strive to know our public lands and recreation landscapes better through adventure, to in turn activate a community around preserving them. To that aim we provide quality-first adventure guide content covering multiple human-powered outdoor activities across thousands of locations.

Contact:

Molly Stoecklein

[email protected]

585-732-5030

Janelle Sohner

[email protected]

419-953-8609

SOURCE onX

Related Links

https://www.onxmaps.com

