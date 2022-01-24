Onyx Asset Advisors, Integra Asset Solutions, and Rabin Worldwide Acquire the Assets of Plethora Corporation for Online Auction of State-of-the-Art, High-Precision CNC Machining & Rapid Prototyping Equipment in Marietta, GA

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Onyx Asset Advisors has partnered with Integra Asset Solutions and Rabin Worldwide to out-right purchase the machinery & equipment of Plethora Corporation in conjunction with the company's Assignment for the Benefit of Creditors. The three firms will be launching a 2-day auction sale of all machinery and support equipment from Plethora Corporation, an on-demand manufacturing company that made custom prototypes and end-production parts used in the defense and aerospace, medical devices, robotics, and automotive industries, as well as autonomous vehicles and consumer electronics. The auction will be a 2-day event, starting with a Live Virtual Webcast Auction on February 9, at 11:00 am ET, followed by a Timed Online Auction on February 10 at 11:00 am ET. Register to bid online on Bidspotter.

Late Model Haas CNC Machining and Turning Centers

This is an unprecedented offering of (27) very late-model Haas CNC machining and turning centers. The auction will feature 5-axis universal machining centers, 3, 4 and 5-axis CNC vertical machining centers, CNC milling and turning centers, quality assurance equipment, and hundreds of lots of tooling and accessories. Most of the equipment was purchased new in 2018 and 2019 and all are loaded with options.

"In today's world of supply chain issues and exceedingly high demand, buying new equipment continues to present unknown challenges to manufacturers. This offering represents an excellent way to circumvent those difficult timing issues while concurrently securing like-new equipment. There are very few opportunities of this quality in the market today." says K. Kevin Otus, Managing Partner of Onyx Asset Advisors.

"This is the cleanest CNC shop you will ever walk into. All of the machinery and equipment is in pristine condition. For manufacturers of high-precision machined parts, this is an excellent opportunity to purchase equipment that can be in place, making parts, in just a few weeks versus waiting up to eight months for delivery of new machines." says John Magnuson, President of Integra Asset Solutions.

Interested parties are welcome to make offers on the equipment prior to the auction, by contacting Mark Reynolds at [email protected] or 205-368-8005. Equipment can be inspected on Monday through Wednesday February 7 - 9, 2022, 9:00 am – 4:00 pm at 1255 Kennestone Circle, Suite 150, Marietta, GA 30066. Complete details about this auction may be found online on Bidspotter.

Integra Asset Solutions specializes in comprehensive liquidation services of commercial and industrial assets. Integra offers several disposition options, including machinery auctions, facility turnkey opportunities, and privately negotiated sales. Buyers can find a wide variety of machinery and equipment from complete plant offerings to single machines.

Rabin Worldwide , in business for over 70 years, is a family-held auction and real estate investment company, which acquires and sells industrial facilities and equipment around the world. As a leader in industrial liquidation, Rabin has sold equipment and assets in every trade sector and on almost every continent. Our focus is on the purchase of complete facilities and factories, including their underlying real estate.

Onyx Asset Advisors, LLC is a boutique monetization, asset advisory and disposition firm that specializes in creating multifaceted custom disposition strategies ranging from outright asset purchases providing immediate liquidity, prefunded disposition activities, negotiated orderly sales, public auctions, and supply chain redirection. The Onyx executive team has over two centuries of interdisciplinary expertise spanning a broad spectrum of asset classes including: intellectual property, inventory, machinery & equipment, receivables, and real estate.

Media Contact:

Ania Caprio

888-243-6161

[email protected]

SOURCE Integra Asset Solutions