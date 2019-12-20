OOOM 100: The World's Most Inspiring People in 2019 - Eight Women in the Top 10

GRETA THUNBERG was voted the most inspiring person of 2019, who "grew into a symbol and role model for an entire generation, a generation that takes to the streets by the millions to protest for better climate policies," says OOOM Editor-In-Chief Georg Kindel, chairman of the jury. "She dominated the year and showed all of us with her persistence that every person on this planet has the power to change the world."

In second place of the OOOM 100 ranking is JANE FONDA: "Fonda stands out as a passionate climate activist who is fearless and radical in her protests, to the point that she accepts weekly arrests. She is a woman that shows us all what courage means," says the OOOM 100 jury.

Third place goes to MICHELLE OBAMA, who, in the words of the jury, "is the president of hearts, the antithesis to Trump's White House. A strong woman and role model for all."

Number 4 in the ranking of the world's most inspiring people is SANNA MARIN, Finland's new prime minister and the world's youngest head of government at only 34: "She proves that real change is possible." In fifth place is American soccer star MEGAN RAPINOE, the FIFA Women's Player of the Year, who also fights vocally against the discrimination of homosexuals and minorities.

In sixth place is NANCY PELOSI, speaker of the House of Representatives. According to Jury Chairman Kindel, "She is Donald Trump's worst nightmare, and America's political conscience. Pelosi is a woman with principles, something America now needs more than ever."

In the seventh spot is POPE FRANCIS, the highest ranking man in this year's vote ("A great spiritual leader, a hope for many"), followed by JACINDA ARDERN, prime minister of New Zealand as number 8: "She represents a modern type of power woman."

The ninth spot in this year's ranking is claimed by Tesla and Space-X founder ELON MUSK: "Musk is a visionary who lets humanity reach for the stars." Number 10 goes to the much-awarded actress and screenwriter PHOEBE WALLER-BRIDGE (e.g., Fleabag): "She changes the image of women with charm and self-irony."

Read the entire ranking in OOOM 100: THE WORLD'S MOST INSPIRING PEOPLE 2019 online in English: www.ooom.com/digital/ooom100

