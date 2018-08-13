Oops, Your Culture's Showing! New Podcast Launched by World Culture Expert

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Do you need to learn the do's and don'ts of eating at the global table? Where to sit at a conference room table in Japan? Or why is it that your seemingly innocuous wave to a friend in Greece is causing people to stare? Then you need to listen to the new podcast Oops, Your Culture's Showing! from world culture expert Dean Foster and Co-host Tom Peterson.

This irreverent and informative podcast that takes a look at how life, especially Dean's professional life, can sometimes wreak havoc with the best laid plans if you don't pay attention to culture. With over two decades of experience consulting on the role of culture in society and work, Dean is the perfect guide to instruct listeners on how to navigate cultural quagmires.

But amidst all the humor lies a wealth of cultural information about the global world we live in. As not only casual travelers but businessmen and women learning to communicate across cultures, Dean expertise and Tom's inquisitiveness will illuminate important cultural differences we all need to be aware of. Differences that can make the difference between a deal being sealed and establishing long-lasting relationships with your counterparts in another country or a deal going bust. Differences that can have an impact on how we are perceived.

With podcasts that span the globe you will not only travel the world with Dean, whose work has taken him to over 100 countries, but share in his adventures, chuckle alongside him and Tom, and learn tips and important facts that will benefit you the next time you travel or conduct business.

For a taste of what they discuss in their educational romp around the globe, see below.

Shaving and Japanese Toilettes

Shoes and Argentinian Pink Underwear

Goat Eyes and Chinese Banquets

So tune in, laugh and learn and in the process increase your cultural competency.

Oops, Your Culture's Showing! is available on iTunes, Stitcher and wherever you listen to your podcasts. For more information please go to: Facebook and Twitter (@OopsCultureShow).

