Opear Holdings Releases 'Opear MD', New York's First Pediatric House Call App

NEW YORK, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Opear, the first app specializing in on-demand, pediatric house calls, has launched in New York. The app is now available for iOS and Android.

Staffed by the area's top doctors, nurse practitioners and physician assistants, Opear's 'MD' service line provides in-home exams, treatment, and prescription-writing services for non-emergent illnesses, such as:

Influenza

Strep throat

Rhinovirus

Ear infection

Fever

Coxsackie Virus

Gastroenteritis

Conjunctivitis

And chickenpox

Opear MD is a member-based community for both patients and providers. After purchasing an annual membership for $99, parents and guardians can book house calls for $150 each. As a special launch promotion, Opear is offering a free trial period for families through October 31. Additionally, customers may be eligible for fee reimbursement if their insurance policy includes out-of-network benefits.

Providers approved by Opear can join the MD network for $995 per year, after which they keep 100% of profits from the exams they complete. As an additional launch promotion, the first 100 accepted providers will pay no membership fees until 2020. Following the free trial period, memberships can be paid annually or biannually.

Opear Holdings Inc. was founded in 2016 by CEO Michael Demetriou, inspired in part by his family's experience with postpartum depression.

"Whether you're a single parent, a working parent or just a tired parent, we all need a hand sometimes," said Demetriou. "Opear MD is convenient for busy schedules, more comfortable for sick kids, and a healthier alternative to germ-filled waiting rooms."

Opear touts safety as its top priority. The company receives real-time updates on its providers' licensure, credentials, insurance status, and criminal records. Additionally, each provider's skill set is peer-verified through surveys completed by verified industry colleagues and supervisors. For more information on becoming an Opear MD provider, visit https://opear.com/caregivers/.

Opear MD, a service line of Opear Holdings Inc., is the first app for on-demand, pediatric house calls. Serving as an extension of traditional practices, Opear MD provides in-home exams, treatment, and prescription-writing services for non-emergent illnesses. Since its launch in August 2019, Opear has served families in New York's five boroughs, as well as Long Island and Westchester County.

