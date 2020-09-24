OPEI Board of Directors Appoints New Leadership

Olson takes on chairmanship duties during an unprecedented time in the association's history, including the canceling of its spring annual meeting; the postponement of GIE+EXPO, the international landscape, outdoor living, and equipment exposition, to 2021; and the October 1 launch of GIE+EXPO ToGo, a new, free online portal meant to connect the outdoor power community.

"Change and creativity are the watchwords of OPEI this year," says Olson. "No one could have predicted how 2020 would unfold, but the association is ready to tackle the challenges ahead from how we meet and connect with one another to reassessing our priorities. We've learned through this pandemic just how important our outdoor spaces are to our mental and physical health."

Adds Kris Kiser, President and CEO of OPEI and the TurfMutt Foundation: "Rick is the right person to lead us through a tumultuous time and genuine uncertainty. Toro is a significant player in the business, and the company has had a longtime leadership role at OPEI. We are very fortunate to have him as Chair."

OPEI's 2020-2021 officers and members of its Board of Directors are:

Chair: Mr. Rick Olson, Chairman and CEO, The Toro Company

Vice Chair: Mr. Tom Duncan, Executive Board Member, Positec USA, Inc.

Secretary/Treasurer: Mr. Joe Wright, President and CEO, Excel Industries

Immediate Past Chair: Mr. Bjoern Fischer, President, STIHL

GIE+EXPO Show Chairman: Mr. Dan Ariens, Chairman and CEO, Ariens Company

Other Directors

Mr. Tim Dorsey , President, Echo Incorporated

, President, Mr. Peter Hampton , President and CEO, Active Exhaust Corporation

, President and CEO, Active Exhaust Corporation Mr. Robert McCutcheon , President, Husqvarna North America

, President, Husqvarna North America Mr. Brian Melka , Group President — Power, Kohler Co.

, Group President — Power, Kohler Co. Mr. Tim Merrett , Vice President, Global Platform Turf & Utility, Deere and Company

, Vice President, Global Platform Turf & Utility, Deere and Company Mr. Rob Moll , CEO, MTD

, CEO, MTD Mr. Lee Sowell , President, Outdoor Products, Techtronic Industries Power Equipment

, President, Outdoor Products, Techtronic Industries Power Equipment Mr. Will Walton, III , Business Unit Head, Vice President, Honda Power Equipment

The OPEI Board also rounded out its executive committee with two additional members. Dan Ariens has joined as GIE+EXPO Show Chairman, which will be a permanent position on the executive committee due to the importance of the event and the impending changes that will take place in coming years. Also joining the executive committee is Joe Wright as Secretary/Treasurer.

"The board, long used to meeting together, may have been forced into revised operating procedures around meetings," says Olson, "But the work of the association goes on and is gearing up for a larger GIE+EXPO in 2021 with new and more educational offerings."

In 2022, OPEI moves into a restructured ownership model of GIE+EXPO as sole owner.

ABOUT OPEI

The Outdoor Power Equipment Institute (OPEI) is an international trade association representing power equipment, small engine, portable generator, utility vehicle, golf car and personal transport vehicle manufacturers and suppliers. OPEI is the advocacy voice of the industry, and a recognized Standards Development Organization for the American National Standards Institute (ANSI) and active internationally through the International Standards Organization (ISO) and the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) in the development of safety and performance standards. OPEI is managing partner of GIE+EXPO, the industry's annual international trade show, and the creative force behind the environmental education program, TurfMutt.com. OPEI-Canada represents members on a host of issues, including recycling, emissions and other regulatory developments across the Canadian provinces.

