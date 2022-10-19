Open Book Extracts Partners with Day Three Labs to Commercialize Unlokt™ Delivery Technology for Superior Edible Products

ROXBORO, N.C., Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Open Book Extracts (OBX), a leading global ingredient manufacturer and product development house for the industry's most innovative and highest quality cannabinoid-enabled products, today announces the immediate availability of new edible products powered by Unlokt™ from Day Three Labs (DTL).

Unlokt™ is a novel, protein-based infusion technology that uses a first-of-its-kind, fully water soluble powder that contains clean, all natural food grade ingredients. The powder is extremely versatile and can be easily incorporated into a wide range of formats, including gummies, beverages and sublinguals. With many emulsion-based edibles available today, most of the cannabinoids and terpenes are metabolized by the liver when ingested. OBX edibles with Unlokt™ uniquely incorporate the full spectrum of materials directly into the body's circulation allowing cannabis to be experienced as intended.

Unlokt™ leverages decades of pharmaceutical research and expertise and applies it to cannabis innovation. The Unlokt™ technology packs cannabis within a natural protein that shuttles the cannabis directly into the body's circulation by bypassing first-pass metabolism in the liver, protecting the cannabinoids and terpenes and allowing them to be released and better absorbed into the bloodstream. This delivery method offers predictable, functional effects for consumers.

"OBX has a proven track record of partnering with innovative companies and their technologies, to offer the highest quality products to our expanding global client base," shares Nicole Brown, OBX Chief Innovation Officer. "Products featuring the Unlokt™ technology deliver OBX's hallmark high-quality ingredients, flavors, and textures that consumers know and love, with the added benefit of providing faster onset with a consistent experience, and with clean, all-natural ingredients. We are thrilled to take product innovation in the cannabinoid category to the next level with Unlokt™."

"OBX's highly trusted formulas and science-backed innovation have made them leaders in the cannabinoid industry and we are excited to count them as a valued partner," said Josh Rubin, Co-Founder, Day Three Labs. "Unlokt™ works to increase the bioavailability of rare cannabinoids that are present and already being utilized by OBX's team of scientists and we're optimistic about the outcomes this new product line will yield for people struggling with inflammation, pain, stress and anxiety."

About Open Book Extracts (OBX)

Headquartered in Roxboro, N.C., Open Book Extracts is an NSF cGMP-certified manufacturer of premium cannabinoid products, aiming to be the industry's true north by delivering premium products, exceptional service, and industry-leading transparency. With control of the entire supply chain, a state-of-the-art extraction and manufacturing campus near North Carolina's Research Triangle, proprietary refinement and conversion methods backed by a growing IP portfolio, and a team of PhD chemists and seasoned business leaders, OBX is the trusted partner for global brands seeking to enter the marketplace. OBX offers concept-to-market formulation and manufacturing services, leveraging a broad portfolio of cannabinoid ingredients, leading water soluble technology and unique delivery mechanisms to help its clients bring to market a wide range of finished goods, from core softgels, capsules, and gummies, to orally dissolving tablets, tongue strips, and aerosol sprays.

About Day Three Labs

Day Three Labs™ (DTL) is a cannabinoid CPG ingredient manufacturer specializing in the development and commercialization of novel cannabis product solutions. An international company with headquarters in Denver and a pharmaceutical research lab in Israel, DTL reimagines existing cannabis offerings with pharmaceutical-grade technology and innovation like Unlokt™ to deliver precision and predictability to the infused product experience. Unlokt™ is disrupting the way edibles are developed, delivered and consumed, quickly replacing emulsion-based systems used today by edibles manufacturers across the industry. Without any synthetic ingredients or surfactants, Unlokt™ preserves the delicate terpenes and cannabinoids in every strain, resulting in a highly functional, and very pleasurable experience that enhances the lives of consumers and patients. For more information, please visit: www.daythreelabs.com .

