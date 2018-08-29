Open Container Initiative Welcomes Alibaba Cloud as Newest Member

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Open Container Initiative (OCI), an open source community for creating open standards around containers, today announced that Alibaba Cloud, the cloud computing arm of Alibaba Group, has become a member of the Initiative.

As the largest provider of public cloud services in China, according to IDC, Alibaba Cloud runs one of the world's most extensive cloud native applications on top of millions of container instances and processes up to 325,000 transactions per second.

"With cloud investments throughout China set to boom in the coming years, the region and beyond will undoubtedly benefit from investments in a set of common, open containers standards from global leaders like Alibaba Cloud," said Chris Aniszczyk, Executive Director of the OCI. "We're happy to have the Alibaba team lend its massive-scale expertise to this community as we work to drive improvements to our projects and the availability of our Distribution Specification later this year."

"Container standardization allows the entire world to speak the same language and benefits hosting providers, ISV, developers and end users alike," said Junjie Cai, Chief Architect of Elastic Compute Service, Alibaba Cloud. "As we believe that common specifications give customers more value from the cloud, we've adopted the OCI v1.0 specifications – both in our internal infrastructure as well as the public container service available in Alibaba Cloud. We also contribute to leading container projects like containerd and recently open-sourced our own container project, Pouch. Alibaba Cloud is thrilled to join OCI and offer our deep container experience to the Initiative, while collaborating with the community to standardize the space."

As an active member and advocate for open standards, Alibaba looks forward to furthering OCI's efforts throughout the container ecosystem – making the cloud infrastructure layer more democratic to better serve end users and enable cloud vendors to avoid duplicate efforts while focusing on higher-value innovations.

To learn more about Pouch, the open source project from Alibaba Cloud, read this blog.

About the Open Container Initiative (OCI)



The Open Container Initiative is an open governance structure for the express purpose of creating open industry standards around container formats and runtime. Projects associated to the Open Container Initiative can be found at https://github.com/opencontainers. Learn more about joining the OCI community here: https://www.opencontainers.org/community

The Open Container Initiative is a Collaborative Project at The Linux Foundation. Linux Foundation Collaborative Projects are independently funded software projects that harness the power of collaborative development to fuel innovation across industries and ecosystems. www.linuxfoundation.org

