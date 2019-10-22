Open for Business: 1,364 Storage Rooms at U-Haul of Hill Field

The contemporary three-story, 144,000-square-foot building is adjacent to Interstate 15 and Hill Air Force Base. It includes 1,364 indoor self-storage units with high-tech security features and climate-control options at affordable price points. There are 75 outdoor RV and vehicle storage spaces available for rent, and an 8,000-square-foot warehouse for U-Box® portable moving and storage containers.

"Local residents have been asking for a state-of-the-art indoor facility like this," said Brad Ling, U-Haul Company of Utah president. "We're very proud to present the Sunset community and Hill AFB personnel with such an impressive location to meet their moving and storage needs."

Storage customers can take advantage of U-Haul Remote 24/7® access; drive-in load/unload areas; ADA accessibility; and free use of utility carts. Propane is available on the 13.1-acre lot, while tech-savvy movers can use their mobile devices to pick up equipment through the U-Haul Truck Share 24/7® program.

More than two years of work went into erecting U-Haul Moving & Storage of Hill Field, which offered trucks and trailers, moving supplies and towing equipment out of a temporary showroom during that time.

Contact U-Haul Moving & Storage of Hill Field at (801) 773-8295 or stop by to visit general manager David Woolsey and his team. Hours of operation are 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Thursday and Saturday; 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday; and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. Reserve equipment at uhaul.com or contact Reservations at 1-800-GO-UHAUL.

"Our goal is to provide this beautiful region of northern Utah with residential mobility and a secure place for peoples' belongings," Ling added. "We pride ourselves on offering a needed product and a better customer experience at a convenient location. We look forward to serving our neighbors here for years to come."

U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 is revolutionizing the moving industry through its more convenient, more secure way to pick up and return a truck. Since 2017, U-Haul Live Verify℠ technology has allowed customers to conduct transactions entirely on their smartphones at any hour – day or night. There are no membership fees. Create an online account at uhaul.com to start skipping the lines and stop worrying about store hours.

For self-movers who aim to keep their costs low but need extra hands to help with their move, MovingHelp.com has been successfully pairing customers with reliable Moving Help® Service Providers for more than a decade. The online marketplace lets customers shop and compare local moving companies that provide labor services including: loading and unloading, packing and unpacking, cleaning, and U-Box pick up/delivery. More than 1.7 million unedited customer reviews, transparent pricing and payment release subject to customer approval have led to 94 percent of Moving Help users rating their experience four stars or higher.

About U-Haul

Since 1945, U-Haul has been the No. 1 choice of do-it-yourself movers, with a network of 22,000 locations across all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces. U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 offers secure access to U-Haul trucks every hour of every day through the customer dispatch option on their smartphones and our proprietary Live Verify technology. Our customers' patronage has enabled the U-Haul fleet to grow to approximately 167,000 trucks, 120,000 trailers and 43,000 towing devices. U-Haul offers nearly 697,000 rooms and 60.7 million square feet of self-storage space at owned and managed facilities throughout North America. U-Haul is the largest installer of permanent trailer hitches in the automotive aftermarket industry, and is the largest retailer of propane in the U.S.

SOURCE U-Haul

