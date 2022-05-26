Open Mainframe Project Announces Major Technical Milestone with Zowe's Long Term Support V2 Release

Zowe LTS V2 increases product stability, security and interoperability and ensures longevity compatibility with the Conformance and Conformant Support Provider Programs

SAN FRANCISCO , May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Open Mainframe Project announced today that Zowe , an open source software framework for the mainframe that strengthens integration with modern enterprise applications, marks a major technical milestone with the Long Term Support (LTS) V2 release. The second version, which comes 2 years after the first LTS release, will offer vendors and customers product stability, security, interoperability as well as easy installation and upgraded features.

"As organizations expand their hybrid cloud workloads, the Zowe framework evolves to address critical architectural requirements," said Rose Sakach, Chair of the Zowe Technical Advisory Committee and Product Manager at Broadcom. "Since its launch in 2018, Zowe has become a foundational enabler to businesses' hybrid IT strategy. The LTS V2 Release will continue to strengthen this value with developer-friendly features and benefits."

Benefits of the LTS V2 include:

Stability : Organizations can confidently adopt the technology for enterprise use and upgrade when appropriate for their environment, minimizing the risk of disruption.

Open Mainframe Project launched Zowe , the first-ever open source project based on z/OS, in 2018 to serve as an integration platform for the next generation of administration, management and development tools on z/OS mainframes. The Zowe framework uses the latest web technologies among products and solutions from multiple vendors. Zowe enables developers to use familiar, industry-standard, open source tools to access mainframe resources and services.

Feedback and interest in Zowe have been noteworthy. Since January 2022, Zowe has more than:

130,000 downloads

87,000 page views and 16 , 000 visitors of zowe.org

000 visitors of 520 contributors

Key features of Zowe LTS V2 include:

More security features built in to ensure data and user credentials are always encrypted and safe.

A new daemon mode delivering performance improvements for the command line interface.

The time to value to configure Zowe is faster and easier.

There is more engagement and collaboration between team members using Zowe for modern DevOps at scale.

New APIs created by the community

For more features, click here .

"Zowe continues to innovate as a direct result of the contributions, leadership and passion of the global open source community," said John Mertic, Director of Program Management for the Linux Foundation and Open Mainframe Project. "Zowe shows no sign of slowing momentum and the LTS V2 release demonstrates our commitment to interoperability, stability and security."

Other Zowe Updates

Zowe Chat , a new incubator project that extends z/OS use by focusing on working with mainframes from chat clients such as Slack, Microsoft Teams and Mattermost (with extensibility for other solutions). A set of commonly used scenarios will be provided, and the framework will be extensible so sites can add new scenarios. Similar to other Zowe core packages, the chat framework will be extensible by vendor tools, bringing an integrated user experience for more elaborate cross-vendor scenarios. Read more about it here .

The Zowe Conformance Program is Updated with LTS V2 Guidelines

Aimed to build a vendor-neutral ecosystem around Zowe, Open Mainframe Project's Zowe Conformance Program launched in 2020. The program has helped Open Mainframe Project members such as ASG Technologies, BMC, Broadcom, IBM, Micro Focus, Phoenix Software International, and Rocket Software incorporate Zowe with new and existing products that enable integration of mainframe applications and data across the enterprise.

To date, 75 products have implemented extensions based on the Zowe framework and earned these members conformance badges

Additional Resources:

