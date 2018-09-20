Open Medicine Foundation Sponsors Second Annual Community Symposium on the Molecular Basis of ME/CFS at Stanford University

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Open Medicine Foundation (OMF), the premier nonprofit organization investing in research to cure myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome (ME/CFS), sponsors the Second Annual Community Symposium on the Molecular Basis of ME/CFS on September 29, 2018, at Stanford University. This event is expected to draw more than 300 scientists, clinicians, patients, and caregivers as well as over 3,000 attendees globally via livestream.

OMF is working to put an end to ME/CFS – estimated to afflict 20 million globally -- by funding a global research effort to identify diagnostic biomarkers, effective treatments, and ultimately a cure. As part of its efforts to foster open, collaborative research, OMF is funding a three-day scientific working group meeting in which over 50 world-class scientists with diverse expertise will share their latest results and chart a path forward, followed by the Community Symposium, at which highlights of these results will be shared with the public.

Linda Tannenbaum, OMF founder and CEO/President, will welcome guests at this year's symposium and highlight the importance of open collaboration to fast track solutions. The keynote address will be delivered by Oystein Fluge, MD, PhD, of Norway. Additional scientists speaking include the Symposium Chair Ronald Davis, PhD; the Symposium Moderator Raeka Aiyar, PhD; Maureen Hanson, PhD; Jonas Bergquist, MD, PhD; Wenzhong Xiao, PhD; Alain Moreau, PhD; Ronald Tompkins, MD, ScD; Jared Younger, PhD; Michael Sikora, graduate student; and Rob Phair, PhD, who will speak about the new metabolic trap hypothesis.

OMF currently funds ME/CFS Collaborative Research Centers at Stanford and Harvard. Scientists from both centers will present their research at this year's symposium.

To register for the symposium Livestream, click here.

For interviews with Linda Tannenbaum and Dr. Ron Davis, please contact Publicist Sylvia Paull (whoisylvia@aol.com 510-388-8932) or info@omf.ngo for more information.

About OMF

Founded as a nonprofit in 2012, OMF has raised over $15 million to fund research and increase public awareness with the patient and medical communities. OMF's funded research is overseen by a renowned Scientific Advisory Board, including three Nobel laureates and six members of the National Academy of Sciences, directed by Ronald W. Davis, PhD, Director of the Stanford Genome Technology Center. www.omf.ngo

SOURCE Open Medicine Foundation

Related Links

https://www.omf.ngo

