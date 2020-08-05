OPEN MINDS & NextGen Healthcare Form Platinum Partnership

GETTYSBURG, Pa., Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OPEN MINDS announced NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN) has become an OPEN MINDS Platinum Partner. NextGen Healthcare, a leading provider of ambulatory-focused technology solutions, continues to empower the trend of behavioral health facilities adding physical medicine capabilities to diversify revenue streams and organizational sustainability through integrated care. One of the ways NextGen Healthcare and OPEN MINDS are driving this change is through the Integrated Care Online Community, a thought leadership resource that offers unique perspectives to executives and clinicians in organizations serving clients and consumers with complex conditions and support needs.

"As the market continues to evolve, OPEN MINDS research has shown that specialty providers across the county are adding primary care for improved consumer outcomes, and sustainability," said Monica E. Oss, chief executive officer of OPEN MINDS. "The goal of the Integrated Care Online community is to educate executives on the benefits of whole-person care and share best practices. NextGen Healthcare has proven success in advancing integrated care, and I'm pleased to partner with them to share new insights and information with providers."

"Our partnership with OPEN MINDS is a conjoined effort to provide comprehensive care to behavioral health patients by integrating primary care with behavioral health services," said Dr. Betty Rabinowitz, chief medical officer for NextGen Healthcare. "By using an integrated ambulatory platform, practices can take a whole person approach which results in better health outcomes and cost savings."

NextGen Healthcare expanded into the behavioral health market last May, where according to Mental Health America (MHA) an estimated 44 million adults are impacted, yet nearly 60% do not receive treatment in a given year.

As a Platinum Partner, NextGen Healthcare is a premier sponsor for all five of OPEN MINDS 2020-2021 Executive Institutes, an exclusive series of national executive management education events focused on the behavioral health and human service market, including:

About NextGen Healthcare, Inc.

We empower the transformation of ambulatory care—partnering with medical, behavioral, and dental providers in their journey to value-based care to make healthcare better for everyone. We go beyond EHR and PM. Our integrated solutions help increase clinical productivity, enrich the patient experience, and ensure healthy financial outcomes. We believe in better. Learn more at nextgen.com, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn , YouTube and Instagram.

About OPEN MINDS

OPEN MINDS is an award-winning information source, executive education provider, and business solutions firm specializing in the domains of health and human services serving consumers with chronic conditions and complex support needs. For thirty years, we've been pioneers for change – helping organizations implement the transformational business practices they need to succeed in an evolving market with new reimbursement, competition, policies and regulations.

OPEN MINDS is powered by a national team of experienced executives and subject matter experts with specific expertise and experience in nine key market areas – mental health, addictions, chronic conditions, autism and intellectual/developmental disabilities, long-term care, children's services, social services, juvenile justice, and corrections health care. Our mission is to improve the quality of care for consumers with complex support needs by improving the effectiveness of those serving them – provider organizations, payer and insurance organizations, government agencies, pharmaceutical organizations, and technology firms. Learn more at www.openminds.com.

