OPEN MINDS & Tridiuum Announce By-Invitation-Only Luncheon Seminar - "Streamlining Mental Health Access In Health Plans Through Data-Driven Matching & Outcomes Tracking" At The 2021 OPEN MINDS Management Best Practices Institute

GETTYSBURG, Pa., July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On Wednesday, August 25, 2021 from 11:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. (PST), OPEN MINDS and Tridiuum will host, "Streamlining Mental Health Access In Health Plans Through Data-Driven Matching & Outcomes Tracking" a "by-invitation-only," in-person, luncheon seminar for executives of health plans, care management organizations, accountable care organizations, and other payers at The 2021 OPEN MINDS Management Best Practices Institute . The luncheon will provide executives with an update on the best practice uses of analytics and digital tools for better matching of consumers to treatment and real-time assessment of treatment effectiveness.

"With the post-pandemic increase in demand for mental health services, many health plans and care management organizations are now enhancing their use of data in a process of connecting consumers to treatment," said OPEN MINDS Chief Executive Officer Monica E. Oss. "New tools are available to use consumer data for better matching with treatment resources, speeding appointments, and monitoring treatment outcomes to adjust treatment plans. These tools use the power of analytics and artificial intelligence to increase the value of treatment."

The session will provide participants with an overview of newly available analytic and platform tools to better manage mental health care and a look at recent data from a health plan pilot of these tools. A case study of the use of these tools in a health plan setting will round out the session. The session will also include a case study on the use of metrics-based management by ex-Kaiser executive and Tridiuum Chief Operating Officer Paul Castaldo. He held a wide range of clinical and leadership positions during his 30-year career at Kaiser where he provided direct patient care services and directed large medical center behavioral health departments. Mr. Castaldo will present his experiences at Kaiser in improving mental health outcomes in practice – where he oversaw the implementation of a mental health outcome management system involving over 2,000 clinicians and hundreds of thousands of patients. Mr. Castaldo stated, "It's an honor to share the Kaiser experiences of utilizing consumer data to drive better outcomes."

The luncheon has limited space. Registrations are by-invitation-only and there is no fee for attending. To make a request to attend, send your request to Paul M. Duck at [email protected] – or call Mr. Duck at (813) 305-3200 .

The 2021 OPEN MINDS Management Best Practices Institute will run from August 23-26, 2021, at Newport Beach Marriott in Newport Beach, CA. This institute is the only national event focused on the management best practices and "must-have" competencies every executive needs to improve the service system for consumers with complex conditions in the "next normal."

OPEN MINDS is a national market intelligence, management consulting, and marketing services firm specializing exclusively in the markets of the health and human service field that serve consumers with chronic conditions and complex support needs. OPEN MINDS' mission is to provide payers, service provider organizations, and technology and scientific firms that serve these consumers with the market and management knowledge needed to improve their organizational efficiency and effectiveness.

