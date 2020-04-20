OPEN MINDS Announces Upcoming Web Briefing On 'Going Virtual' To Reach Consumers Where They Are

GETTYSBURG, Pa., April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its new program, The OPEN MINDS Executive Blueprint For Crisis Management – Building Organizational Sustainability & Success In A Disrupted Health & Human Service Market , OPEN MINDS announced a new web briefing this week for health and human service organizations going virtual by using telehealth to reach consumers where they are during the national emergency resulting from the global pandemic. "The COVID-19 emergency response has forced health care organizations to think beyond brick and mortar and reconsider the need for 'face to face' services," said Monica E. Oss, chief executive officer of OPEN MINDS. "Telehealth and other virtual services are becoming the new normal—and they will be essential even after we emerge from the crisis. The 'short course' web briefings are designed for executive teams to successfully navigate through the market turbulence and ensure long-term sustainability after the pandemic."

On April 23 at 1:00 pm EST, OPEN MINDS Senior Associate Steve Remillard will host the executive web briefing, Going 'Virtual Service' – Reaching Consumers Where They Are At With Telehealth & More – An Overview , to review the current state of virtual services during the pandemic and explore the new paradigm of virtual health care as we move beyond the crisis. This strategic web briefing will focus on:

The telehealth market before COVID-19 including utilization, regulation, and perception

The new rule base for going 'virtual service' during the pandemic with the latest COVID-19 telehealth rules and updates

How to plan for the future of telehealth as a new paradigm after the crisis

We'll do a deep dive into all aspects of building your virtual practice—telehealth service delivery platform (buy, rent, or build), securing revised contracts with payers, centralized scheduling with customer service for support and follow-up, revised billing and collections policies, credentialing, remote access to electronic health records, new performance criteria, new supervisions model, updating policies and procedures, and risk management. The web briefing will also include 60 minutes of live technical assistance from the OPEN MINDS team of experts.

Registration is free and limited to Elite Members of the OPEN MINDS Circle. Contact us at 855-559-6827 or [email protected] if you are not currently an Elite member and want to join, to access the Executive Blueprint For Crisis Management resources.

For more information on the program, or press related inquiries, please contact Meena Dayak, Executive Vice President, Market Intelligence, OPEN MINDS, at 717-334-1329 or [email protected] .

About OPEN MINDS

OPEN MINDS is an award-winning information source, executive education provider, and business solutions firm specializing in health and human services for people with chronic conditions and complex support needs. For thirty years, we've helped organizations implement the transformational business practices they need to succeed in an evolving market with new reimbursement, competition, policies, and regulations. Learn more at www.openminds.com .

