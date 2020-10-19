OPEN MINDS Integrated Care Online Community Announces Executive Summit -- An Intentional Approach to Integrated Care

GETTYSBURG, Pa., Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --The OPEN MINDS Integrated Care Online community, powered by NextGen Healthcare , is sponsoring an executive forum focused on integrated care on October 28, 2020 from 1:00 – 4:00 pm ET as part of the OPEN MINDS 2020 Executive Leadership Retreat. Register for the 2020 Executive Leadership Retreat and the Integrated Care Forum at https://leadership.openminds.com/

The clinical benefits of integrated care are becoming more and more understood. When the mind and body are treated as one—at the point of care—patient outcomes improve, overall costs are reduced, and health care achieves a higher standard. In this one-of-a-kind forum, facilitated by OPEN MINDS CEO Monica E. Oss, a panel of integrated care providers will address the questions other organizations are asking as they consider care models that integrate physical and behavioral health. How do we address the medical, behavioral, and social needs of our patients in a single setting? What are the challenges? What are the financial implications? How do patients and providers respond?

Panelists include:

Peggy Chase – CEO, Terros Health ( Arizona )

– CEO, Terros Health ( ) Shannon Hannon , MBA, CMPE – VP of Healthcare Integration, Bowen Center ( Indiana )

, MBA, CMPE – VP of Healthcare Integration, Bowen Center ( ) Rob Ryan , Ph.D., NCSP – SVP of Operations, Bowen Center ( Indiana )

, Ph.D., NCSP – SVP of Operations, Bowen Center ( ) Dr. Rebecca Eleck – Medical Director, Wheeler Clinic ( Connecticut )

– Medical Director, Wheeler Clinic ( ) Monica E. Oss – CEO, OPEN MINDS

Join these health care leaders for a compelling discussion on how each broke the norm and successfully brought behavioral health and physical health together. Case studies will be presented and made available to attendees.

Participants will learn why integrated care is a goal worth pursuing, how best to prepare for a transition to integrated care, practical models and pathways toward integration, and best practices for effective, integrated care management. Participants will also receive exclusive access to an Integrated Care Resource Toolkit and an invitation to participate in a benchmark study on Integrated Care readiness.

The Executive Leadership Retreat , normally held in historic Gettysburg, Pa., is a multi-day event offering best practices for strategic organizational transformation along with opportunities for personal development. This year the event will be virtual, with over 20 executive sessions, including didactic educational sessions; panel discussions with industry thought leaders; case model learning sessions featuring innovative organizations and programs, and guided virtual tours through American Civil War history.

About NextGen Healthcare, Inc.

We empower the transformation of ambulatory care—partnering with medical, behavioral, and dental providers in their journey to value-based care to make healthcare better for everyone. We go beyond EHR and PM. Our integrated solutions help increase clinical productivity, enrich the patient experience, and ensure healthy financial outcomes. We believe in better. Learn more at nextgen.com , and follow us on Facebook , Twitter , LinkedIn, YouTube and Instagram .

About OPEN MINDS

OPEN MINDS is an award-winning information source, executive education provider, and business solutions firm specializing in the domains of health and human services serving consumers with chronic conditions and complex support needs. For thirty years, we've been pioneers for change – helping organizations implement the transformational business practices they need to succeed in an evolving market with new reimbursement, competition, policies and regulations.

OPEN MINDS is powered by a national team of experienced executives and subject matter experts with specific expertise and experience in nine key market areas – mental health, addictions, chronic conditions, autism and intellectual/developmental disabilities, long-term care, children's services, social services, juvenile justice, and corrections health care. Our mission is to improve the quality of care for consumers with complex support needs by improving the effectiveness of those serving them – provider organizations, payer and insurance organizations, government agencies, pharmaceutical organizations, and technology firms. Learn more at www.openminds.com

For media inquiries, contact Meena Dayak, Executive Vice President, Market Intelligence, OPEN MINDS, at [email protected].

SOURCE OPEN MINDS

Related Links

www.openminds.com

