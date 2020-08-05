OPEN MINDS Integrated Care Online Community Offers Free Population Health Webinar -- Mental Health. Whole Health. Pop Health: The Evolution Of Behavioral Care Management And Strategies For Success

GETTYSBURG, Pa., Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The OPEN MINDS Integrated Care Online community, powered by NextGen Healthcare, is offering a free webinar, "Mental Health. Whole Health. Pop Health: The Evolution of Behavioral Care Management and Strategies for Success," on August 13, 2020 at 1:00 pm EST.

The healthcare environment is rapidly shifting, but the need for effective behavioral healthcare is constant, and increasing. There is more energy than ever around case management, social determinants of health (SDoH) and population health as healthcare transforms. Behavioral healthcare programs are becoming more common as providers strive to reduce healthcare costs, enhance the patient experience, and improve the health of population – not just the individual.

NextGen Healthcare's Chief Medical Officer Betty Rabinowitz, MD, FACP, and Ronke Komolafe, DBH, Director of Behavioral Health Solutions, will lead an engaging session for healthcare providers that explores the evolution care management programs. They will deliver expert "from the field" insight on the behavioral health-specific programs and differences by specialty, and key factors for program success.

Attendees can expect to learn:

The principles of care management models

Timely examples of care management models for specific behavioral health services

How to get started and make a care management program effective

How to overcome challenges establishing a behavioral health population and care management program

Register for free for this webinar and join the Integrated Care Online community at https://integratedcareonline.com/behavioral-health-care-management-and-population-health-a-whole-person-approach-to-care/

For more information on the program, or media inquiries, contact Tami Stegmaier, NextGen Healthcare, Inc., at (949) 237-6083 or [email protected].

