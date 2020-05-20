Open RAN Policy Coalition Founding Member NewEdge Signal Solutions Committed to Advancing 5G Supply Chain Diversity

AYER, Mass., May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 31 global technology companies recently launched the Open RAN Policy Coalition to promote policies that will advance the adoption of open and interoperable solutions in the Radio Access Network (RAN) as a means to create innovation, spur competition and expand the supply chain for advanced wireless technologies, including 5G. NewEdge Signal Solutions, a founding member and one of the few Radio Unit (RU) manufacturers based in the USA, is leveraging its unique technical capabilities in power amplifier technology; RF filtering and embedded software solutions in the design and development of 5G Radio Units.

Past generations of mobile networks were deployed using fully integrated cell sites, where the radios, hardware and software were provided by a single manufacturer as a closed proprietary solution. Today, the industry is working towards standards and technical specifications that define open interfaces between the radios, hardware and software so that networks can be deployed using more than one vendor. Using multiple interoperable suppliers also allows operators to potentially move more quickly to replace or address vulnerable network equipment when reacting to threats, and shift network capacity on demand.

"Multi-vendor deployments enable a more competitive marketplace and give network operators greater ability to manage their networks," said Thomas Lambalot, CEO of NewEdge Signal Solutions. "Open interfaces level the playing field and allow innovation into the marketplace."

The Open RAN Policy Coalition believes that the U.S. Federal Government has an important role to play in facilitating and fostering an open, diverse and secure supply chain for advanced wireless technologies, including 5G, such as by funding research and development, and testing open and interoperable networks and solutions, and incentivizing supply chain diversity. Open RAN Policy Coalition founding members include Airspan, Altiostar, AWS, AT&T, Cisco, CommScope, Dell, DISH Network, Facebook, Fujitsu, Google, IBM, Intel, Juniper Networks, Mavenir, Microsoft, NEC Corporation, NewEdge Signal Solutions, NTT, Oracle, Parallel Wireless, Qualcomm, Rakuten, Samsung Electronics America, Telefónica, US Ignite, Verizon, VMWare, Vodafone, World Wide Technology, and XCOM-Labs.

"As evidenced by the current global pandemic, vendor choice and flexibility in next-generation network deployments are necessary from a security and performance standpoint," said Diane Rinaldo, Executive Director, Open RAN Policy Coalition. "By promoting policies that standardize and develop open interfaces, we can ensure interoperability and security across different players and potentially lower the barrier to entry for new innovators."

NewEdge™ is a high-tech RF solutions company. Serving both the wireless infrastructure and defense markets, NewEdge solves technical problems resulting from the explosion of frequency bands, waveforms and mobile standards, from 2G to 5G. NewEdge technology enables the virtualization of the Wireless RAN (Radio Access Network) with a highly-flexible RU: Radio Unit.

The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered near Boston, MA.

