Open RN and XanEdu announce the launch of Nursing Skills, the second textbook in Open RN's series of 5 OER Nursing Textbooks

Nursing Skills joins Nursing Pharmacology as part of a five-book series of high quality, nationally peer-reviewed nursing titles available for free digital download. Nursing Fundamentals will be available later this summer followed by Nursing: Mental Health & Community Concepts , and Nursing Management and Professional Concepts , which will be available in 2022. XanEdu is the preferred print partner with Open RN and will offer each textbook in low cost print available through campus bookstores or Amazon.

Nursing Skills will also be offered via XanEdu's FlexEd digital courseware platform, a proven technology that begins with OER textbook content to keep costs low. Enhanced content and tools are carefully curated and assembled using cognitive psychology-driven design to guide students toward mastery of each topic. This "course-in-a-box" platform leverages experienced educators to create supplemental content including video, case studies, homework, lecture slides and more. Because all materials are provided, the transition to these new materials is easy for instructors. FlexEd's Nursing Pharmacology has been widely welcomed in the marketplace as an affordable and effective alternative to expensive course materials for nursing students.

"The missions of Open RN and XanEdu are closely aligned. We are thrilled to be part of the effort to provide OER and cost-effective, high-quality nursing education solutions for nursing programs around the country," said John DeBoer, CEO of XanEdu.

Nursing Skills and the other titles in this series are aligned to state nursing standards and contain active study tools designed to assist students as they learn challenging concepts and how to apply them to patient care. The material is written to guide students in the manner in which they will be tested with the new NCLEX Next Generation test questions. Because these titles are open resources, other nursing programs across the country will be able to easily customize to their own specifications, providing engaging, accurate, free content to their students.

Open RN is funded by a grant from the US Department of Education to address the skyrocketing costs of textbooks which limit access to education for many students. XanEdu is the preferred print partner for Open RN and will offer the full suite of titles in low-cost print versions as they are published.

