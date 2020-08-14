Open RN names XanEdu as their print partner for print versions of their free digital nursing textbooks

Open RN textbooks are offered in the areas of Pharmacology, Nursing Skills, Nursing Fundamentals, Mental Health & Community Concepts, and Management & Professional Concepts.

In addition, and of note to educators, this partnership allows for customization of Open RN titles, including inclusion of other state' required content, thereby tailoring content to exact topical material covered in nursing classes everywhere.

"We are excited to offer high-quality and affordable course materials to nursing students, particularly as the OER component compliments our company's overall strategy of working to improve accessibility and affordability of course materials to students," said XanEdu CEO John DeBoer. "We believe this partnership with Open RN will greatly benefit nursing students by lowering the cost of education in those instances where a printed version of the free digital textbook is preferred."

ABOUT OPEN RN

The Open RN project is funded by a $2.5 million dollar grant from the Department of Education to create 5 OER Nursing Textbooks with 25 associated virtual reality scenarios. The project is led by Chippewa Valley Technical College, and the textbooks are being collaboratively written with faculty from Wisconsin technical colleges. The books will be reviewed nationally by nursing faculty, deans, healthcare alliance members, and other industry representatives to ensure the content is current and accurate. Other states and colleges are encouraged to adopt and customize these books for their specific requirements, to save students money re-purposing the high-quality Open RN base materials.

ABOUT XANEDU

XanEdu has been a leader in the development of innovative solutions for creating, delivering and customizing course materials and training materials since 1999. Over 1,800 education institutions per year work with XanEdu to help educators and learners save money, improve efficiency, collaborate, engage more with content, and improve learning outcomes. More than 1.5 million students per year access XanEdu course materials on iPad and Android tablets, via a cloud-based reader, and in print. XanEdu is privately held company headquartered in Ann Arbor, MI.

More information can be found at https://www.cvtc.edu/landing-pages/grants/open-rn and http://info.xanedu.com/open-rn, or by writing [email protected].

