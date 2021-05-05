Open Source Software Platforms in Engineering Software Market to Take Design Automation to New Heights, Opportunities Predicted to Rise at 13.5% CAGR during 2020 - 2030: TMR

ALBANY, N.Y., May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Overview of Engineering Software Market

Engineering software have added new capabilities for software engineers and engineering leaders. The increasing trend of robotic process automation is adding growth propositions in the engineering software market. Engineering software adoption is opening new levels of automation for them. For instance, 3D modelling are becoming enabler for developing high-quality digital content for numerous industries. The strides in the market have opened new value propositions for design and production processes, such as 3D modelling, helping brands meet new consumer expectations. Such trends have gained immense strength in North America and Europe. Software robots are increasing being used to fill workforce gaps arising out of Covid-19 pandemic in some sectors. Broadly, the use of engineering software is likely to open new paradigms in the automation in the post-Covid world.

Globally, the engineering software market is projected to clock CAGR of 13.5% from 2020 to 2030. Rise in global digital population and the pervasive trend of migrating to cloud will help expand the opportunities.





Key Findings of Market Study

Integration of Services Add Value across Market's Value Chain: There is a growing demand for engineering software as a fast emerging trend for robotic process automation. The increasing trend of offering integrated services to gain new businesses insights is a key driver for new opportunities in the market. In this regard, software and services both form the key cornerstones for realizing the value of engineering software in various applications. Hence, the trend of personalized software platforms is picking up traction among the providers. Areas where these show notable business propositions include mechanical design, lifecycle analytics, manufacturing, and system simulation.

Cloud Engineering Software in Process Automation Ups the Ante: Cloud connected products open new avenues in the digital environments for software providers and developers in the engineering software market to focus on. Particularly, flexibility and scalability of cloud-enabled engineering software have been key anchors for developing value in engineering software utilization; North America , Europe , and Asia Pacific where the internet penetration is rising year over year are becoming potential revenue streams for market players. Businesses in end-use industries, with construction sector being a notable example, are increasingly embracing cloud engineering software, adding momentum to the market growth.

Engineering Software Market: Key Driving Factors and Avenues

Increasing trend of embracing robotic process automation is spurring the growth prospects in the engineering software market

Prominent trend of adopting cloud-based services by SMEs has bolstered the growth avenues for providers of cloud engineering software

Rise in IT spends by big businesses in key sectors bolster revenue prospects

Both organic and inorganic strategies by leading companies in the market to shape the future contours

Strides made in construction sector are underpinning use of engineering software, particularly in developing economies of the world including Cambodia , Ethiopia , Myanmar , and Uzbekistan .

Engineering Software Market: Key Participants

ESI Group

IBM Corporation

Siemens PLM Software, Inc.

SAP SE

Hexagon AB

HCL Technologies

Dassault Systemes, S.A.

Aveva Group Plc.

