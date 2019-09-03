Open Source Wood Challenge: Large Wall Panel Connections

WASHINGTON, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Metsä Wood's Open Source Wood is an open platform developed to connect people and innovation in the wood construction industry. Open Source Wood gathers ideas and designs from all corners of the globe and makes them available for all, free of charge. We believe the only way to grow wood use in construction is to share knowledge.

New Open Source Wood challenge is now open!

Metsä Wood will award the best design for a clever and practical way to connect LVL (laminated veneer lumber) panels to large panels that can be used as wall elements, for example.

The challenge is open until 30 October 2019, and the best design will receive €5,000.

Technical requirements:

A large panel for a wall element with a height of 4.2 metres and a length of 15 metres

Design Kerto ® LVL-based (max panel size width 2.5 metres and length 15 metres from production).

LVL-based (max panel size width 2.5 metres and length 15 metres from production). Utilises the material efficiently and does not create excess waste

Does not rely only on a stick frame.

Can take horizontal wind loads, vertical permanent and imposed load, and has racking resistance.

Competition in brief:

Competition ends on 30 October 2019.

All entries must be uploaded to Open Source Wood platform.

Entries are licensed under Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 (CC BY 4.0) - as with all Open Source Wood uploads.

Read the full instructions how to participate at www.opensourcewood.com/competitions

Metsä Wood's specialists will select the best idea. The winner will be contacted personally.

Visit Opensourcewood.com and join the initiative!

Images: https://databank.metsagroup.com/l/V7CHXpdHdnxm

For more information, please contact:

Viivi Kylämä,

Marketing Manager,

Metsä Wood,

mobile: +358-40-820-9850, ~

viivi.kylama@metsagroup.com

Kirk Nichols,

VP Sales, Americas,

Metsä Wood USA,

mobile: (404) 861-1098,

kirk.nichols@metsagroup.com

