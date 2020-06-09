Open Up Resources Partners With Global Learning Xprize Winner, onebillion, to Bring Revolutionary PK-2 Digital Curriculum to US

MENLO PARK, Calif., June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Open Up Resources, a nonprofit whose mission is to increase equity in education, and onebillion, a London-based nonprofit software developer whose mission is to transform the learning of one billion children worldwide, are partnering to bring onebillion's award-winning software, onecourse, to pre-kindergarten-2nd graders in the United States via the onetab device. The partnership grants Open Up Resources exclusive rights to sales and distribution in the United States.

A winner of the 2019 Global Learning XPRIZE backed by Elon Musk, onebillion has previously launched successful onetab programs in Malawi and Uganda, making the U.S. the third country to gain access to the preloaded tablets. As school systems within the United States plan for more distance learning options ahead of the 2021 school year, the onetab program will be an ideal solution navigating through the COVID-19 pandemic.

onecourse, the software that runs on onetab, is an adaptive literacy and numeracy course that takes PK-2nd grade children from zero to numerate and reading with fluency in their own language. Grounded in research, including the Science of Reading, children work through a structured sequence of instruction made up of thousands of engaging math, reading, and writing activities. These activities adapt for each child and the tablet can be shared with multiple children within a household. Open Up Resources will distribute the International English version, but versions exist in Swahili, Chichewa, and soon French. Additionally, the character visuals from the teachers to students featured throughout the coursework are of mixed ethnic backgrounds, appealing to children and parents of all colors.

Click Here to View onetab Deck

"The COVID-19 pandemic has exposed a deep crack in the foundation of this country—our PK-12 education system is far from equitable," says Open Up Resources CEO Jessica Sliwerski. "With schools around the country closed and inequitable access to high-quality instruction, we knew we had to act immediately to create a safety net for the most vulnerable children. It is absurd that the richest country in the world has so many educational inequities and our hope is to bridge those gaps by bringing onetab to the U.S. onetab is a self-contained device that doesn't require wifi and provides early elementary-aged children with critical access to foundational math and reading instruction.

For information on onetab to your schools, contact Open Up Resources at [email protected].

CLICK HERE FOR onetab SAMPLE CONTENT

CLICK HERE FOR onetab PRODUCT IMAGES

CLICK HERE FOR onetab DOWNLOADABLE DEMO VIDEOS

Press Contact - Simone King ([email protected])

Related Files

OUR x OPEN UP.pdf

SOURCE Open Up Resources