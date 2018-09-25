OpenAI Founder to Deliver Keynote Speech at AI Frontiers Conference

The annual AI Frontiers Conference is a three day conference designed to deliver the latest breakthroughs and trends in AI to practitioners, academics, businesses and startups. Taking place at the San Jose Convention Center from Nov. 9 to 11, 2018, the conference brings together experts from AI giants such as Google, Facebook, Microsoft, and AI rising stars like OpenAI, Uber, and DJI.

Sutskever co-founded the non-profit company OpenAI in December 2015, with $1 billion funding from Elon Musk and others. Before then he invented sequence to sequence learning that revolutionized machine translation. In addition, he is a co-inventor of AlphaGo and a contributor to TensorFlow. He is also the co-inventor of AlexNet, which revolutionized computer vision. In 2015, Sutskever was recognized as one of MIT Technology Review's "Innovators Under 35".

Besides Ilya Sutskever, other luminaries who will speak at the conference include Google AI VP Jay Yagnik, Citadel Chief AI Officer Li Deng, iRobot SVP Mario Munich, Google Brain co-Founder and AutoML inventor Quoc Le, UC Berkeley robotics professor Pieter Abbeel, Stanford Professor Percy Liang, and many others.

In addition to the inspiring and informational talks, learn from the best in the industry by attending the training sessions on Image Understanding with TensorFlow from Google Team, natural language processing from Udacity, sequence to sequence learning from Google Brain data scientist, and autonomous driving from LaiOffer.

There is also a great networking opportunity to connect with fellow researchers and enthusiasts, hiring teams, entrepreneurs and VCs at the dinner banquet.

