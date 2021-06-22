openbusinesscouncil and University of Oxford's TMCD To Co-Organise the International Investment and Innovation Forum on June 25

LONDON, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Due to be held online on 25 June, the International Investment and Innovation Forum has long played host to such groundbreaking technological advances and provided them with concrete financial support, from guest investors to incubators. Taking place at the end of the month, and co-organised by openbusinesscouncil, the Forum will bring together a rich ecosystem of thought leaders, tech innovators and business magnates.

The opening session will be presided over by Professor Xiaolan Fu, Director of TMCD, and feature high-profile speakers: Professor Chas Bountra, Pro-Vice-Chancellor for Innovation at the University of Oxford; Lord Tim Clement-Jones, Co-Chair of All-Party Parliamentary Group on Artificial Intelligence; Dr Eugene Quian, Chairman of UBS Securities; and Dr Sacha Wunsch-Vincent, Head of the Economics and Statistics Division at the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) and Co-Editor of the Global Innovation Index.

The keynote session will be chaired by Professor Diego Sanchez Ancorchea, Head of ODID. Keynote speakers include Mr Dinis Guarda, Chairman of openbusinesscouncil; Dr Junmin Kong, CEO of Ciprun; and Sonia Kabir, Founder of SBK Foundation and Ignite Fund. The Forum will end with a talk from Chris Fellingham, Licensing & Ventures Manager at Oxford University Innovation.

Other speakers that will take part in the forum include Vernon Sankey, Director Board Of Directors, Atos SE, and top government officials like Mr Shabbir Ali Qureshi - Minister of State for Housing and Works, Pakistan - and Ms Dzuleira Abu Bakar - Group CEO at Technology Park Malaysia Corporation.

The Forum will also host the launch of OxValue.AI, a spin-out social enterprise from the University offering a new way to determine the monetary value of a technology pre- or post-patent grant. OxValue.AI aims to facilitate the transfer of technology to developing countries as well as fund research within TMCD (Oxford). Professor Xiaolon Fu will introduce OxValue.AI while Professor Yu Xiong, Associate Dean International at Surrey University, presides over the launch and MoU signing.

As one of the fastest growing digital business directory certifications and marketplaces, openbusinesscouncil coordinates global thought and business leaders with over 20 years of experience working with governments, business networks, tech ecosystems and universities, offering a business directory submission and digital blockchain AI certificate for both professionals and corporations. Joining forces with the TMCD centre of the University of Oxford will create an unparalleled database of intelligence, knowledge and savoir-faire regarding AI and its practical applications in financial scenarios such as funding, accounting and valuation.

Join the event on June 25 at 11 a.m. (GMT+1, UK) via Zoom.

Register now for free.

About OxValue.ai

About Technology Management Center For Development (TMCD)

About Oxford Department for International Development (ODID)

About openbusinesscouncil

Media Contact Serafima Semkina +447771321078

SOURCE openbusinesscouncil