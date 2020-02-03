OpenClassrooms Launches Program With Stanford Online To Lead Companies Through Digital Transformation

PARIS, Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenClassrooms, in collaboration with Stanford Online, is today launching an innovative new master's-level executive education program to equip business leaders with skills they need to transform companies, big and small, to survive and thrive in the digital economy.

OpenClassrooms is a global education-to-employment platform with millions of students across 140 countries. Its pedagogical model blends top quality online coursework with a high touch one-on-one mentorship, project-based learning, career coaching, and a job guarantee.

This new collaboration includes licensed course content developed by Stanford University faculty and instructors. The program, which combines Stanford content with project-based learning and mentors, will help prepare leaders to navigate digital transformation by building confidence and competency to design new business models, draw on data-driven insights, navigate disruptive technologies, adapt the skills and culture of their teams, and much more.

The 6-month program will include a combination of online courses and project-based work tailored to the specific technical and soft skills these leaders and managers will need. Topics include reinventing business models, becoming a data-driven organization, and discovering the potential of disruptive technologies like blockchain and artificial intelligence. Each student is paired with a dedicated mentor – a practising professional in their industry – to guide them through the project work and offer real-world context and perspective. With students able to study anywhere, at any time, at their own pace to fit around their work and life.

Technological changes are estimated to displace as many as 800 million jobs worldwide by 2030. Organizations everywhere must adapt quickly, and that begins with their leaders and managers. With Global spend on digital transformation growing to $2 trillion a year by 2022 , it is essential that decision makers have the competency to spend it wisely.

"Digital transformation requires business leaders to think differently and to use new technologies, data, and business models to drive fundamental change in the way their businesses operate. This collaborative, executive education program enables us to educate learners in Europe and Africa and through OpenClassrooms, offer regional context," said Pamela Hinds, professor of management science and engineering at Stanford University. "We are excited about activating OpenClassrooms' project-based pedagogy model which adds an applied learning dimension to the program to deepen the contextual relevance."

"OpenClassrooms and Stanford Online are uniquely positioned to prepare this group to lead their teams through digital transformation," says OpenClassrooms co-founder and CEO Pierre Dubuc. "Our innovative model and enormous community combined with input from Stanford faculty who have added Silicon Valley expertise offers incredible opportunity for learners worldwide."

Those who successfully complete the program will earn two credentials: a Professional Certificate issued by the Stanford Center for Professional Development, and an OpenClassrooms master's-level diploma (EQF level 7). OpenClassrooms is a fully accredited higher education institution.

About OpenClassrooms

OpenClassrooms is a global online education to employment platform, on a mission to make quality education and career advancement accessible to all. Right now, more than 3 million people are studying with OpenClassrooms across 140 countries. OpenClassrooms offers a combination of top-quality online coursework with individual mentorships, project-based work, career counseling, and a job guarantee for degree-track students. The OpenClassrooms online platform makes top quality training programs and talent sourcing globally scalable for partners including Capgemini, Google, Microsoft, and Salesforce. OpenClassrooms also works with top tier academic institutions to develop curricula. OpenClassrooms programming is developed in collaboration with top performers in jobs that technology companies are struggling to fill. This includes web development, artificial intelligence, data analysis, and UX design.

Pre-registration for the Digital Transformation Lead program is here: https://openclassrooms.com/en/paths/172-digital-transformation-lead

Media Contact:

Kate Preziosi

kate@tuskstrategies.com

SOURCE OpenClassrooms

Related Links

https://openclassrooms.com

