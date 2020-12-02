OpenExchange named by Business Worldwide Magazine as one of the 20 Most Innovative Companies to Watch, 2020

LONDON, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenExchange, the leading virtual conference and video streaming solution for the financial services sector, has been named by Business Worldwide Magazine to its list of Top 20 Most Innovative Companies to Watch, 2020.

The list recognizes the trailblazing organizations that are changing the game in their respective industries, altering the corporate landscape in the process. Whether it's banking, industry, healthcare, energy or more, these companies are at the cutting edge of breakthrough technologies, innovation and modernized business structures. Those included have a shared goal of developing revolutionary products and technology that drive scalable business models and disrupt established industries and markets.

OpenExchange, which in 2020 has helped nearly a thousand public companies and institutions and nearly every major global bank to virtualize their most important meetings and communications, enables the vital daily communications of the financial services and professional investment industry and its clients with advanced one-to-one, one-to-many, and many-to-many video technologies, tools and services.

While the company had gained notoriety for facilitating the most critical one-on-one and small group video meetings among public companies, professional investors, and investment bankers over the last decade, the Covid-19 pandemic presented OpenExchange with both the challenge and opportunity to play a key role in leading the broader adoption of virtual meetings and conferences during a period of rapid acceleration.

In 2020 alone, OpenExchange has hosted 367 virtual conferences for more than a dozen of the largest global investment banks and stock exchanges. The company has facilitated 110,000 virtual meetings (a year-over-year increase of over 3000%), and more than 950,000 viewers watched over 75 million minutes of business video streams.

It all began at the end of January, when CEO Mark Loehr received a call from the Asia-Pacific headquarters of one of the world's largest financial institutions. In light of the worsening global health crisis, a travel ban between the U.S. and China had just been announced, and one of the bank's most important events of the year had been suddenly and shockingly upended. Like many other global institutions, the company needed to find an entirely different way to hold its events, so the company called upon Mark and his team to help.

Fortunately, three months earlier, OpenExchange had acquired KnowledgeVision, an award-winning streaming video company whose technology it had licensed for four years. Loehr knew that KnowledgeVision's livecasting and video showcases could provide a perfect complement to its hands-on video meeting approach, offering a unique and complete virtual conference solution: a new product offering, OE Conference, was created from scratch in just fourteen days.

The Asia-Pacific conference was highly successful, which spurred further business momentum for OpenExchange. The company transformed more than a dozen conferences to virtual events in March, nearly a hundred in the second quarter and more than 200 more in the second half of the year.

