OpenGov Achieves Record Growth in 2020

"Local governments across the U.S. are adopting a cloud-first mindset in the face of disruption and uncertainty" Tweet this

"Local governments across the U.S. are adopting a cloud-first mindset in the face of disruption and uncertainty to improve workflows and ensure data accessibility, accuracy and immediacy. And they are abandoning large, legacy providers for OpenGov," says David Reeves, President of OpenGov.

Another key milestone for the company was the formal launch of the OpenGov ERP Cloud, the first modern cloud ERP built for local government. The OpenGov ERP Cloud anchors the leading Budgeting & Planning and Citizen Services suites with OpenGov Financials -- a full-featured cloud financial management and accounting system. OpenGov Financials includes Utility BIlling and an intuitive citizen-facing portal for payments, a time-saving Bank Reconciliation module, and the industry's leading Reporting and Transparency platform. OpenGov is already serving the mission-critical needs of more than 100 Financials Suite customers.

OpenGov's Professional Services and consulting organization also achieved record growth with more than 100% year-over-year growth, launching more than 300 customers, including: Tampa, FL; Hempstead, NY; Dallas County, TX; and the State of Louisiana. "We are quickly standing up mission-critical on-line services, integrated workflows, and reporting through our modern cloud ERP. That has been coupled with industry-standard best-practices to ensure successful deployments and customer training with a personal touch," describes Angela Langston, SVP of Professional Services.

To better serve the present and future needs of customers across the U.S., OpenGov added 130 employees and expanded its footprint in the midwest, opening a new office in Milwaukee, WI. Key leadership positions were added, including Angela Langston as SVP of Professional Services, bringing 20 years of experience in government technology (SeamlessDocs and Accela). The company also added Amy Pressman, Co-Founder and former President of Medallia, to the Board of Directors for her expertise in building best-in-class customer experience and growing SaaS companies with a customer mindset. She joins a star-studded board that includes Marc Andreessen of A16Z and John Chambers of JC2 Ventures.

2020 brought the team together despite the company's new "work-from-anywhere" policy, reinforcing employee passion for the company's mission "to power more effective and accountable government." OpenGov was named a winner of the Bay Area Top Workplaces Award based on employee survey data. In early January, OpenGov was also named a 2021 Top Workplaces USA.

Harnessing the power of its network of local government finance leaders, OpenGov launched its first annual State of Local Government Survey . The survey garnered over 500 responses -- the largest dataset of its kind -- and revealed insights into the needs and initiatives of local governments across the U.S.

Building on OpenGov's reputation as an innovator and thought leader, the company's annual conference went virtual with OpenGov Transform 2020 drawing more than 1,500 registrations from across the U.S. with three days of live sessions and trainings.

OpenGov's growth reflects its necessity at this moment, but a truer test of relevancy are the stories of customer successes : many who communicated daily pandemic updates, built their budgets while working remotely, delivered urgently-needed grant money, and conducted virtual city council meetings with OpenGov's software.

About OpenGov

OpenGov is the leader in providing our nation's local and state governments with modern cloud financial software to help power more effective and accountable government. Built exclusively for the unique budgeting, financial, and community development needs of the public sector, OpenGov solutions help more than 1,000 customers plan effectively, increase efficiency, and improve engagement through better collaboration and transparency.

SOURCE OpenGov

Related Links

https://www.opengov.com

