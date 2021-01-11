OpenGov and Fyllo Announce Strategic Partnership to Create the First Comprehensive Cannabis Licensing, Regulatory and Compliance Tracking Solution for Local Governments

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. and CHICAGO, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, OpenGov and Fyllo announced they have entered into a strategic partnership, combining OpenGov's industry-leading cloud ERP and Citizen Services software for the nation's cities, counties, and state agencies with Fyllo's world-class compliance solutions for highly regulated industries. Together, the two companies will create the first comprehensive cannabis licensing, regulatory and compliance tracking solution for local municipalities writing new regulations and approving new cannabis operations.

New recreational and medical markets that came online after the election along with new rules around delivery during COVID, and federal guidelines and rules for hemp-based Cannabidiol (CBD) all add to the complexity of tracking the pathwork of regulations and remaining compliant with permitting, licensing, and regulatory requirements. Since March of this year, Fyllo has reported a 55% increase in the number of local government meetings about marijuana regulation across the U.S. Further, Fyllo detected about 120 announcements by 45 jurisdictions across the U.S. with cannabis licenses pending.

These laws offer a new source of revenue for local governments during a critical period. In states where marijuana legalization has passed, governments have begun to build their operational infrastructure for licensing, planning and zoning, and taxation. As reflected in OpenGov's eBook A Local Government's Guide to Successful Cannabis Regulation & Licensing , municipalities have chosen to create zoning laws to control the density of cannabis establishments in a given area and to collect local license fees for these businesses.

OpenGov Citizen Services removes the need to visit City Hall for these licenses by providing a single cloud solution used for a variety of different government workflows, including issuing building and health permits, collecting fees for special events and pet licenses, and managing approvals for small business loans and virtual inspections. OpenGov is working with communities like Desert Hot Springs and Fresno, California, who are issuing commercial licenses to cannabis manufacturers, distributors, retailers, and testing and research facilities. The platform allows constituents to upload required documents digitally, complete their applications online, and pay fees conveniently with a credit card.

"OpenGov is the most forward-thinking provider of cloud ERP and Citizen Services software for governments to streamline permitting, licensing, and code enforcement," said Chad Bronstein, CEO of Fyllo. "Our partnership will make it easier for governments to keep pace with category growth and accelerate economic development in their communities."

Fyllo's regulatory database allows government officials to easily track regulations and policies tied to these processes to ensure that municipalities are compliant with state and federal law. By working as a repository for regulatory intelligence, government staff and local policymakers are able to put the individual pieces of regulation together so they can see the bigger picture of what's going on in the cannabis industry specific to where they're located and collaborate with residents about what model is best for their communities. Additionally, cannabis companies and legal professionals leverage Fyllo to monitor changes in regulations in real time and ensure businesses are in compliance as laws and regulations change within the jurisdictions they operate.

David Reeves, OpenGov President said, "We've worked with governments who are looking at depleting budgets and considering cannabis as an alternative revenue source but do not know where to begin. Fyllo is the market leader in regulatory compliance and will be able to give governments a broad view of the legislative landscape and intelligence about ongoing trends. OpenGov will continue to ensure that services such as applying for a license or completing a facility inspection are efficient, safe, and seamless for government staffers and community residents."

The Fyllo Compliance Cloud is a suite of enterprise-grade software and services powered by RegsTechnology, the largest database of cannabis laws and regulations at the federal, state and local level. We deliver advanced data, media and compliance solutions that are built for the complexities of highly regulated industries. Ambitious marketers and legal professionals choose Fyllo as their partner to go bigger and grow faster with trust and confidence in compliance. https://hellofyllo.com

OpenGov is the leader in modern cloud ERP software for our nation's cities, counties, and state agencies. On a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves more than 1,000 agencies across the U.S. Built exclusively for the unique budgeting, financial management, and citizen services needs of the public sector, the OpenGov ERP Cloud makes organizations more collaborative, digitizes mission-critical processes, and enables best-in-class communication with stakeholders.

