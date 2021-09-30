OpenGov Announces Transform 2021 Virtual Keynotes and Speakers

The four-day, complimentary, virtual conference will convene government leaders from across the country to share best practices for driving transformative change and will feature a Day of Training for current customers on Monday, Oct. 18 and three days of General Sessions, Oct. 19-21, for all local government leaders and their teams.

General sessions will showcase a variety of topics, speakers, and best practices -- from enabling data-driven decisions in Savannah, GA, to strategic budgeting in Minneapolis, MN, and streamlining citizen services workflows in Cambridge, MA.

A sampling of the 18 general sessions, six of which will be for CPE credit, is below.

Managing American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) Funds -- with speakers from Montgomery County, PA , Brookline, MA , and Anoka County, MN.

-- with speakers from , , and Delivering on an Equity Promise -- with speakers from Atlanta Public Schools, San Antonio, TX , and GFOA.

-- with speakers from Public Schools, , and GFOA. Partnering with IT to Drive Innovation -- with speakers from Tampa, FL , Cambridge, MA , and South Kingstown, RI .

-- with speakers from , , and . Building Resilience and Protecting Against Risks -- with speakers from Torrance, CA , Durango, CO , York, PA , and Northlake, TX.

-- with speakers from , , , and Northlake, TX. Gaining Purchase with Procurement -- with speakers from Norfolk, VA , Mesa Public Schools, AZ, and Hillsborough County Aviation Authority, FL.

-- with speakers from , Mesa Public Schools, AZ, and Hillsborough County Aviation Authority, FL. Translating Data into Actionable Insights -- with speakers from Cupertino, CA , Tucson, AZ , and Nassau Bay, TX.

Among the 50 speakers and experts presenting are Robert Cordova, Chief Technology & Strategy Officer, Milwaukee Bucks, Mayor Van R. Johnson, II, the 67th Mayor of the City of Savannah, Shonte Eldridge, Executive Government Advisor, AWS (former Deputy Chief of Operations, City of Baltimore, MD), and John Chambers, former executive chairman and CEO of Cisco Systems.

A reminder that OpenGov Transform 2021 is open to all local government leaders and their teams at no cost and the sessions will be recorded to watch on-demand.

