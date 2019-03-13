OpenGov Appoints David Reeves to President and Adds New Company Advisors

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., March 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, OpenGov - the leader in cloud software for government Budgeting and Performance - announced that former Chief Revenue Officer David Reeves has been appointed President and that Karen White and Maury Blackman have also been appointed as advisors.

Appointment of David Reeves to President

As former Chief Revenue Officer, Reeves led all of OpenGov's go-to-market efforts, responsible for sales, customer success, and marketing. Since David joined OpenGov, company revenue has grown 10X.

"I am thrilled to recognize David as President of our company," said OpenGov CEO Zac Bookman. "David is an incredible partner to me and the executive team, and his appointment comes on the heels of a record-breaking 2018, in which the company surpassed 2,000 governments using our software."

Reeves shared, "I am proud to help lead a company that is driving innovation in the Public Sector. Our mission to help governments become more effective and accountable ultimately impacts the lives of all of our nation's residents. OpenGov's mission is special and this is one of the most rewarding roles of my career."

OpenGov's flagship technology – The OpenGov Cloud™ – is the only integrated cloud solution for budgeting, performance, communications, and reporting. This modern, multi-tenant Software-as-a-Service ("SaaS") solution connects stakeholders to the budget process, aligns budget dollars to strategic objectives, accurately forecasts personnel costs, and integrates with key government systems, resulting in improved outcomes and enhanced internal efficiencies for the public sector.

Governments are adopting The OpenGov Cloud™ in record numbers. In recent months, Suffolk County, NY, the City of Minneapolis, MN, Maryland Department of Transportation, West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, the City of Clearlake, CA, the City of Tallahassee, FL, Louisiana Treasurer's Office, and California Department of Child Support Services, among many others, have selected OpenGov to streamline budgeting, performance, communications and reporting for their jurisdictions.

Appointment of Karen White and Maury Blackman as Company Advisor

OpenGov adds industry veterans Karen White and Maury Blackman as company advisors.

Karen White is the Chief Executive Officer for RMS and an accomplished leader in the technology industry, with a 25-year track record of leading, innovating, and scaling global technology businesses. Karen started her career in Silicon Valley in 1993 as a senior executive at Oracle reporting to CEO Larry Ellison. She served as President and COO at Addepar, and CEO and Chairman of the Board at Syncplicity. Karen is an expert at bringing technology, innovation, data, and operations together to help drive digital transformation.

Maury Blackman is President and CEO at Premise Data. He is a technology executive with 25 years of experience in leading high growth enterprise software companies. He previously served as President and CEO at the civic tech startup, Accela. Prior to joining Accela, Maury worked for Investools where he served in several executive positions. He has been recognized by Government Technology as one of its "Top 25 Doers, Dreamers, and Drivers" in 2015 and Ernst and Young awarded him 'Northern California's Entrepreneur of the Year 2016' – becoming the first civic tech entrepreneur to win the award.

"We are thrilled to welcome Karen and Maury as advisors to OpenGov," shared Bookman. "Their accomplishments and track records in scaling technology companies speak for themselves and we look forward to joining with them to drive OpenGov's leadership in government Budgeting and Performance."

About OpenGov

OpenGov is the leader in cloud-based solutions for government. The OpenGov Cloud™ is the only integrated cloud solution for budgeting, performance, communications and reporting. This multi-tenant Software-as-a-Service ("SaaS") solution connects stakeholders to the budget process, engages them for real-time feedback, accurately forecasts personnel costs, and integrates with key government systems, resulting in improved outcomes, enhanced internal efficiencies, and more time for strategic planning.

Over 2,000 public agencies use OpenGov -- including the State of Ohio; the City of Richmond, VA; Flagstaff, AZ; and Washington, DC. OpenGov was founded in 2012, and is backed by Andreessen Horowitz, Emerson Collective, 8VC, and Thrive Capital.

