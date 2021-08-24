OpenGov Launches "OpenGov Across America" Campaign In Support of Local Government Leaders and Public Service

In conjunction with this ride, OpenGov has committed to supporting the mission of the Sandra Day O'Connor Institute For American Democracy to increase awareness of the importance of civic engagement, civics education, and civil discourse. Together, they will raise funds to help educate future civic leaders and enable a more informed and engaged citizenry.

"I'm excited to embark on this amazing adventure to highlight the local government visionaries who have devoted their lives to serving American communities," said OpenGov CEO Zac Bookman. "In support of that mission, OpenGov is proud to team up with the O'Connor Institute to champion the next generation of public servants and educate residents about the importance of civic engagement."

"The Institute is gratified that OpenGov recognizes the importance of public service and leadership," said Institute CEO Sarah Suggs. "We appreciate this tremendous effort by Zac Bookman in civic engagement and philanthropy."

As OpenGov looks to shed light on the importance of local leadership, government leaders and public-sector allies are encouraged to post photos and videos of themselves thanking someone in the public sector or sharing how they got into public service on LinkedIn or Twitter with #OpenGovAcrossAmerica and #GovLove, for an opportunity to be featured on OpenGov's social channels.

To follow Bookman and the OpenGov Across America campaign via the route, blogs, photos, and videos, CLICK HERE .

To donate to the Sandra Day O'Connor Institute, CLICK HERE.

Follow OpenGov on LinkedIn and Twitter .

About OpenGov

OpenGov is the leader in modern cloud ERP software for our nation's cities, counties and state agencies. On a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves more than 1,000 agencies across the U.S. Built exclusively for the unique budgeting, financial management and citizen services needs of the public sector, the OpenGov ERP Cloud makes organizations more collaborative, digitizes mission-critical processes and enables best-in-class communication with stakeholders.

About the Sandra Day O'Connor Institute For American Democracy

Founded by retired Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor, the O'Connor Institute, a nonprofit, nonpartisan 501(c)(3), continues her distinguished legacy and lifetime work to advance American democracy through multigenerational civics education, civil discourse and civic engagement.

SOURCE OpenGov

Related Links

https://www.opengov.com

